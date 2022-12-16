Can Scatterbug be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go added three new Pokémon to its arsenal today when they released Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon. The additions came with no warning, but players are already out in the world trying to catch the little critters.

The first question players always ask when a new Pokémon is added to the game is if it can be Shiny. It is incredibly rare for Pokémon that were just put into the lineup of catchable pocket monsters to come into the game with a Shiny variant.

Although there are quite a few variants of Vivillon, the last in the evolutionary chain for Scatterbug, there are no current Shiny variations for Scatterbug, Spewpa, or Vevillon. It is unclear when they will be added. Typically, Shiny Pokémon are added to the game during events, but it is also usually quite a while before they get the Shiny version.

There are always events coming up for Pokémon Go, and there are especially a ton of them lined up for the end of December with the December Community Day coming up on Dec. 17 to 18, and two winter events, Winter Holiday Part Two from Dec. 23 to 31 and the Winter Wonderland Event from Dec. 24 to 25.

It is unlikely the bugs will get their Shiny variants during these since the events have already been announced and the details mostly revealed.

It’s far more probable they bring the Shiny versions in during Spring or Summer, which means players will have to wait a few months before they can start Shiny hunting.