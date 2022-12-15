Pokémon Go adds three new Pokémon, brings new mechanic with them

There may be just three new Pokémon, but there are so many more variations.

Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon have made their Pokémon Go debuts today, and with them comes a new mechanic in order to catch all of the different versions of Vivillon.

Vivillon has 18 different patterns to collect, and it’s done by pinning Postcards from all over the world. When players pin enough of them, they’ll have a chance to encounter the Vivillon from that region. There’s no clear indication of what the number is, just that players need to collect “several” in order to have the chance at a different colored Vivillon.

There is a map for those who want to capture all 18 of the Pokémon. Players can head to the Vivillon Map from the Pokédex or the Vivillon Collector medal page to see what regions they’ll need to collect postcards from in order to get that Vivillon. The catch is only three Postcards can be pinned per day to work towards the medal.

Each of the 18 regions the different Vivillon patterns spawn in is below, along with a map to show where they might pop up.

Archipelago

Continental

Elegant

Garden

High Plains

Icy Snow

Jungle

Marine

Meadow

Modern

Monsoon

Ocean

Polar

River

Sandstorm

Savanna

Sun

Tundra

Image via Niantic

Other than the new mechanic, players will start to see Scatterbug spawning on their maps. Then, players can use 25 Scatterbug Candy to evolve it into a Spewpa, and from there it costs 100 Scatterbug Candy to evolve Spewpa into Vivillon.

This new Pokemon Go update now gives players even more of a reason to trade gifts, especially people from all different parts of the world. Each time players send gifts from their region, they are helping others to work towards collecting all 18 Vivillon types.