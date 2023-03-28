Can Popplio be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Of all of the Generation VIII Pokémon, Popplio is one of the favorites because of how cute it is. While some like it for its Water-type abilities and how strong it can be in battle, others like it for its looks which is why so many people want a Shiny version of it in Pokémon Go.

Popplio was added to Pokémon Go on March 1, 2022 with the other Generation VII starters. Players were unhappy to learn that the three Pokémon, Litten, Popplio, and Rowlet, were coming to the game without their Shiny versions included. The starters have been in Pokémon Go for a little over a year now, so players are starting to wonder if they’ve added the Shiny version since then.

Can you catch Shiny Popplio in Pokémon Go?

Along with Litten and Rowlet, the Shiny version of Popplio still doesn’t exist in Pokémon Go. It has been featured in a few special events such as Spotlight Hours and in more prominent events like the Season of Alola, which featured many Generation VII Pokémon, but didn’t introduce any of the starters as Shiny during it.

There are currently no official plans that have been made public by Niantic to add any of these three to the pool of Shiny catchable Pokémon, but fans are hoping that after a year of being available in the game, their Shiny forms will come soon.

What does Shiny Popplio look like?

Unlike its partners with huge contrasts to their Shiny forms, Popplio will be a little harder to spot. The most distinguishable feature that changes is the little collar around Popplio’s neck, so those hunting for it when it does come out should keep an eye on that spot if they’re looking to catch a Shiny.

Popplio’s body goes from blue to dark blue, and the collar around its neck goes from a lighter blue to a pink color. Out of the three, Popplio will be the hardest to notice in its Shiny form, but considering the collar changes so drastically and the darker blue will be noticeable, it shouldn’t be difficult to spot the difference.