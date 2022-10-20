Halloween is coming up, and Pokémon Go is not backing away from its traditional party in celebration of the spooky season. With the first part of its special event running from Oct. 20 to 27, Niantic also announced the lineup for the second half, set to take place from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

Pokémon Go events usually bring new Shiny forms, bonus Candy and Stardust, and plenty of exclusive items. And Halloween, specifically, leans heavily into the spooky theme: increased spawns and research rewards include bats, spiders, skulls, as well as all sorts of Ghost-types.

One Pokémon making an appearance in both parts of the Halloween celebration is Noibat, a sixth-generation Flying/Dragon dual-type who can be hatched from special seven-kilometer Eggs during the event. It has been a part of the game for a while, along with its evolution, Noivern, and Shiny hunters might be wondering if an alternate color may hatch from the Eggs this time.

Can Noibat and Noivern be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Good news for collectors and bat-lovers: Noibat and Noivern can now be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Their alternate color schemes were added with the 2022 Halloween event, which includes Noibat hatching from seven-kilometer Eggs. To get your Shiny Noivern, you must first hatch a Shiny Noibat, then gather all the Candy it needs to evolve—the hefty price of 400 Candy. When you do so, your evolved Noivern will keep the colors from its pre-evolution.

In darker colors fit for Halloween, Shiny Noibat is predominantly black and cyan, as opposed to its original shades of light and dark purple.