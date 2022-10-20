Vulpix, Pumpkaboo, and Gengar get new costumes for Pokémon Go Halloween 2022’s second segment

With the first haunting rolling out, Niantic has shared its plans for the second part of the Pokémon Go Halloween 2022 event—which includes some new spooky costumes joining the previous content lineup.

Three new Pokémon are getting updated costumes to fit the festivities from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 as Vulpix, Gengar, and Pumpkaboo all dawn Spooky Festival outfits. You can even catch Shiny versions of all three evolutionary lines during the event too.

This isn’t necessarily a standalone event either, as it will build upon what is available during the first part of Pokémon Go Halloween 2022, which runs from Oct. 20 to 27.

New content includes updated wild, Egg, and raid encounters that add some Pokémon like Vulpix, Pikachu, and Piplup.

But some of the other content like event bonuses, Special Research, and Timed Research will remain the same. Don’t forget Shiny Galarian Yamask and Shiny Noibat will be obtainable for the first time throughout this event, with the latter having increased Shiny odds when hatched from 7km Eggs.

There will also be a set of $1 and $5 Timed Research tickets available to purchase that will add boosted encounters with various Yamask increased Candy bonuses, additional Halloween-themed tasks, an avatar item, and more.

Unfortunately, it does look like that $5 segment of the event will be the only way for players to encounter Spiritomb during this year’s Halloween event. Hopefully, Niantic will see this trick and give players an extra treat before the event ends on Nov. 1.