Can Nihilego be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Nihilego was among the powerful Ultra Beasts that invaded the Alola region back in Gen VII’s Pokémon Sun and Moon. The jellyfish creature is a dual Rock/Poison type, specializing in setting up hazards and hitting its enemies on the special side.

Just as the Ultra Beasts broke into the Alola region through the Ultra Wormholes, Nihilego has also now found its way to Pokémon Go. Whether you’re an Ultra Beast enthusiast or a Shiny hunter, you’ll likely want to know if Nihilego’s Shiny variant is available in the mobile game yet or not.

Can you catch Shiny Nihilego in Pokémon Go?

When the Solstice Horizons event begins on June 16, players will finally have a chance to encounter Shiny Nihilego in Pokémon Go. The Rock/Poison Ultra Beast will be appearing in five-star raids throughout the event period, and yes, its Shiny may pop up if you’re lucky.

While Nihilego’s original color scheme is light blue and white, its Shiny is yellow and white. It’s nothing too dramatic, but it’s still a pleasant change with bright sunshine vibes.

If you aren’t entirely sold by the yellow Shiny’s appearance alone, it also happened to be featured in the Pokémon anime unlike most Shinies. Gladion, one of Ash’s rivals from the Alola region, actually caught a Shiny Nihilego that eerily resembled his sister, Lillie—especially with the pale yellow matching her platinum blonde hair.

