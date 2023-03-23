Can Meltan and Melmetal be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As a Pokémon fan, one of the most satisfying feelings comes when you stumble upon a Shiny variant because of how rare they are. And it might feel even more satisfying if the Shiny you’ve found is either a Mythical or Legendary Pokémon like Mew or Rayquaza.

Luckily, there’s a big opportunity to find a certain Shiny Mythical Pokémon in Pokémon Go during the Let’s GO event taking place from March 21 to 29. This time, all eyes will be on the Mythical Pokémon Meltan and its evolution Melmetal. Read on to find out how you can get your own Shiny Meltan and Melmetal in Pokémon Go.

And the answer is, yes, Meltan can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

How to get Shiny Meltan and Melmetal in Pokémon Go

During the Let’s GO event, “the key to catching Meltan is the Mystery Box,” according to the official Pokémon Go site. Players can receive these Mystery Boxes by transferring Pokémon from Pokémon Go to either Pokémon Home, Let’s Go: Pikachu!, or Let’s Go: Eevee. In other words, players might need access to a Nintendo Switch in addition to one of these games if they want to obtain the Mystery Boxes.

The Mystery Boxes come with a waiting period before they can be opened, but that wait time will at least be reduced throughout the event as a bonus. This means players can open more Mystery Boxes in less time to increase their chances of encountering a Shiny Meltan. Even then, it’s going to take a bit of luck to find the Shiny variant of the tiny Mythical Pokémon.

That’s why it will be important to receive and open as many Mystery Boxes as possible during the Let’s GO event.

Pokémon Go players who do get lucky can then evolve their Shiny Meltan into a Shiny Melmetal. If Meltan is evolved during Season 10’s Ticketed Timed Research, they can also get a Melmetal with Double Iron Bash as a reward.