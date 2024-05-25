Mareanie Pokemon TCG art.
Can Mareanie be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Don't let this cutie fool you.
Cale Michael
Published: May 25, 2024

Mareanie is known as the Brutal Star Pokémon for how it treats certain species in the wild where you find them. In Pokémon Go, Mareanie doesn’t have the same dark lore, but it is still brutal—when it comes to Shiny hunting. 

Pokémon Go events can focus on multiple different elements depending on the theme but one constant is new Shiny Pokémon being added to the game. Not every Pokémon is able to be caught as a Shiny right away, as Niantic uses those alternate colors as an incentive for event participation. So where does that leave you when trying to hunt for a Shiny Mareanie?

Can you get Shiny Mareanie in Pokémon Go?

Mareanie Pokemon TCG art.
This little thing can be a real pest. Image via The Pokemon Company

Shiny Mareanie is available in Pokémon Go, meaning you can also get a Shiny Toxapex

Mareanie’s Shiny variant was added as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23. Other Pokémon like Blacephalon and Stakataka also debuted during that event, though Mareanie ended up being one of the Pokémon with the most encounter opportunities and boosts. The more chances you have to catch a Pokémon, the more likely you are to find a Shiny due to how Pokémon Go’s Shiny odds work

If you do catch a Mareanie, Shiny or not, it is definitely worth training a good one up into Toxapex. The final evolution of the Brutal Star Pokémon line isn’t very good in higher-tier competitions, but it is one of the best defensive Water types you can have in the Great League since it can counter Fairy and Fighting-type threats with its Poison typing as well. 

