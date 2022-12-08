After receiving a bit of new life in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Mankey is once more appearing en masse throughout Pokémon Go, this time to celebrate all things Fighting-type.

Mankey, the Pig Monkey Pokémon, has been roaming the world of Pokémon Go since the game’s release alongside an abundance of other Pokémon that were first discovered in the Kanto region. While not very powerful, Mankey is capable of evolving into the rage-filled Primeape, one of the most recognizable Pokémon in the history of the series.

Yet as more and more Pokémon have been added to the mobile title, simply locating a Mankey or Primeape has become a difficult task. But during the ongoing “Mythic Blade” event, which brings the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo to the game via a purchased ticket, a handful of Fighting-type Pokémon are now appearing with boosted rates—including Mankey.

Players will need to find and catch Mankey to complete this event’s Collection Challenge, which rewards a Fast TM and a Charged TM. Though Mankey will appear more frequently until the event ends on Dec. 11, it can still be found as an overworld spawn normally.

Can Mankey be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Both Mankey and Primeape possess Shiny forms where their colors change only slightly, but they’re very noticeable and are hard to miss. Shiny Mankey’s fur is green, while Shiny Primeape has darker beige fur with green arms and legs.

These Pokémon can be found in their Shiny forms in Pokémon Go, though like any other Shiny that does not have its odds boosted, they’re very difficult to find and will likely elude most players that are not tapping every Mankey on the screen. Successfully catching a Shiny Mankey or Primeape will add the Pokémon to the Shiny section of the player’s Pokédex.

Players must keep note that Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go do not appear in their Shiny colors in the overworld and must be interacted with first before players can tell. If your Buddy Pokémon is Shiny, however, it will appear in its Shiny coloration when walking beside you.