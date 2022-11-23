Can Lunala be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

The Moone Pokémon, Lunala, just made its Pokémon Go debut with the Astral Eclipse event, along with its sunny counterpart Solgaleo. Both are the possible final evolutions of Cosmog, a Legendary Psychic-type from Alola, with each being the mascot for one Generation VII main series game: Solgaleo for Pokémon Sun, Lunala for Pokémon Moon.

With the beginning of Pokémon Go’s Season of Light, a Special Research called A Cosmic Companion was released, featuring Cosmog and the ability to catch it. More tasks have been added with each event throughout the season, unlocking its first evolution Cosmoem and now both final forms.

If you’re looking to add Lunala to your collection as soon as possible, you might be wondering if it can be Shiny.

Can you get Shiny Lunala in Pokémon Go?

For now, Niantic seems to be sticking to its standard of not having Shiny versions available for most Pokémon on their debut. And that applies not only to Lunala but to the entire Cosmog evolutionary line, including Cosmoem and Solgaleo, because it all comes down to the method for catching Cosmog.

The Nebula Pokémon, honored with its own Special Research that runs throughout Pokémon Go‘s Season of Light, can only be obtained via that Special Research so far. And the Shiny version can’t be obtained in those tasks, at least as of yet. Because the only way to get any of Cosmog’s evolutions is by evolving it, that also means we can’t have Shiny Cosmoem, Shiny Solgaleo, or Shiny Lunala at this time.

Players might also be wondering if there is a chance these versions can still be added soon, as a grand finale for the Season of Light, like what Niantic has done in past Halloween events. But it looks like we need to wait and see how it goes.