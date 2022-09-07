Evolution allows a Pokémon to reach a more powerful form, gaining access to types, moves, and abilities it didn’t normally have. But for some Pokémon to evolve, some interesting tactics must be used.

Inkay, the Revolving Pokémon, was recently featured in a Limited Research day in Pokémon Go, where players were able to gain research tasks from PokéStops to encounter this strange Pokémon. Though it has been a while since Inkay was introduced to the mobile title, its rarity has made it an elusive Pokémon to find outside of specific events.

With 50 Inkay Candy, players may think they are ready to evolve Inkay into Malamar. But there is one more task they must complete to obtain this powerful Dark-and-Psychic-type Pokémon. Just like in the main series titles, for Inkay to evolve, players must hold their device upside-down. This is hinted at in the evolution screen with the word “Evolve” being written upside-down.

Can Inkay be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Alongside this Inkay Limited Research day, Shiny Inkay was officially added to Pokémon Go. Instead of having a blue body, both Shiny Inkay and Malamar become gold, becoming even more hypnotizing sights to those that witness them. Shiny Malamar takes the color palette change one step further by gaining green tentacles over the original dark pink coloring.

But Shiny Inkay’s rarity has grown exponentially following the conclusion of this short event. There is currently no ongoing event featuring increased spawn rates for Inkay, meaning players will have to rely on luck to find the Revolving Pokémon in the wild. It is likely that Inkay will be featured in an event in the future, whether that be through natural spawns, research, or via raids, though no information is available at this time.