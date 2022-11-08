So you know what to expect from all those Raids.

With the new Greedy Gluttons event, Niantic is taking a moment to celebrate the hungriest species and the biggest mouths in all of Pokémon Go. And perhaps the biggest among them belongs to Guzzlord, an Ultra Beast from Generation VII.

Originally spotted in the Alola region, this Dark and Dragon dual-type is also known under the codename UB-05 Glutton, which fits perfectly with the theme of this new, special event. As an Ultra Beast, Guzzlord is featured as the five-star Raid boss during and after the celebration, or more specifically from Nov. 8 to 23.

Other species making appearances include Mawile and Snorlax, who appear in the wild and in three-star Raids, as well as Mega Gyarados, who takes over Mega Raids. All three of them can be Shiny in Pokémon Go, so players might be wondering if Guzzlord also has an alternate color scheme available from the start.

Can Guzzlord be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

But unfortunately, like most species making their debut in Pokémon Go, Guzzlord can’t be Shiny—at least for now. Usually, Niantic saves alternative versions, like Shiny or Shadow forms, to release in future events, essentially making new content last longer. It can take days, weeks, months, or even years for these alternative forms to come out, however, so all players can do is wait.

As a Shiny, Guzzlord’s black body and yellow details change completely. Its body turns white and its large mouth becomes bright orange. That should make it a fun addition to your collection when it’s available.