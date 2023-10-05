All Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Timed Research parts, tasks, and rewards

As October events for Pokémon Go get into full swing it is time to prep for the annual Halloween festivities. Niantic is giving players extra goodies this year in the form of a multi-part “spooktacular” set of Timed Research called the Ticket of Treats.
This is a piece of Timed Research that will add a new part every Thursday, with each part running alongside a specific event that week—starting with the Detective Pikachu Returns tie-in event on Thursday, Oct. 5.
And, while there are four individual parts, once you pay your $5 to get the ticket you will have until Oct. 31 at 11:59pm local time to complete them all.
Not only will there be great rewards up for grabs while completing each part’s tasks, but gameplay bonuses will also be available from the day you purchase the ticket until the end of the month. Here is a full rundown for each part of the Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Timed Research, along with all of the bonuses to go along with them.
All Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Part 1 Timed Research tasks, rewards, and dates
Starting Thursday, Oct. 5, the Ticket of Treats Part One Timed Research will be available alongside the Detective Pikachu Returns event. It features content that will help players complete more raids right as Guzzlord returns to terrify the masses.
Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Timed Research page one
- Take three Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Six Revives
- Take five Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 1,500 Stardust
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- Two Fast TMs
- Take 10 Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 2,000 Stardust
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Hyper Potions
- Take 15 Snapshots of wild Pokémon
- 2,500 Stardust
Total Reward: Three Premium Battle Passes, Three Charged TMs, and 3,000 XP
All Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Part Two Timed Research tasks, rewards, and dates
The Ticket of Treats Part Two Timed Research will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 12 as part of the Harvest Festival event. It features Mossy Lures and encounters with Large and Super Size Pumpkaboo.
All Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Part Three Timed Research tasks, rewards, and dates
Despite being called Part Three, the third step in the Ticket of Treats Timed Research will go live with Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part One on Thursday, Oct. 19. Grab some extra Incubatros and Phantump encounters while you enjoy the festivities.
All Pokémon Go Ticket of Treats Part Four Timed Research tasks, rewards, and dates
Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part Two begins on Thursday, Oct. 26 and ends at 11:58pm local time on Tuesday, Oct. 31. This is when Ticket of Treats Part Four Timed Research will go live and will also be your last chance to finish any other tasks you have yet to complete—all while getting Super Incubators, Rare Candies, and other goodies.
This article will be updated as each part of the Ticket of Treats Timed Research becomes available.