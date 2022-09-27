Can Furfrou be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Furfrou has many looks thanks to its variety of unique hairstyles, but one of the most sought-after appearances of the Pokémon is its Shiny form.

Shiny Pokémon are those that boast a unique color scheme differing from their default appearance. There are hundreds of Pokémon species in Pokémon Go that are available in this form, but not all of them have catchable Shiny forms, which leads to many fans wondering if they can get a Shiny version for Furfrou.

Before you go out and grind to find this Shiny Pokémon, here’s everything you need to know about its current Shiny status in the game.

Is Shiny Furfrou in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go players can score themselves a Shiny form of Furfrou, but as usual, it’s not going to be a simple task to catch.

While you can catch a Shiny version of Furfrou after completing one-star raid battles against the Pokémon, it may take multiple attempts to find a Shiny one. Shiny Pokémon have a lower encounter rate than their regular form, so you’ll probably need to grind through one-star raids to finally add Furfrou’s alternate look to your collection.

Alternatively, on some occasions, you may be able to find Furfrou in the wild, and within these encounters, you can also come across a Shiny version. But, again, it will appear at a much lower rate than the regular form.

Now that you’re all caught up, you can go about hunting your Shiny Furfrou while the species appears in one-star raids and in the wild.