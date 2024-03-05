Category:
Pokémon

Can Fuecoco be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Mar 5, 2024
Fuecoco chasing an apple through a park.
Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go is truly entering its Paldean era and the starter Pokémon Fuecoco has been hanging around for a while now. Still, you’ve probably never stumbled upon a Shiny one.

Shiny Pokémon are among the rarest in Pokémon Go, but in outside cases, they aren’t just hard to find, they’re impossible; they aren’t in the game. In the app, there’s no way to know if a Pokémon’s Shiny form is available, but it’s no secret. Before you go out and Shiny hunt for Fuecoco here’s everything to know about its Shiny status in Pokémon Go.

Can Fuecoco be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly walking into Pokemon Go.
Image via Niantic

Right now it’s not possible to get a Shiny Fuecoco in Pokémon Go, with the cute little Paldean starter yet to unlock this form. That shouldn’t be any real surprise for longtime players as many, if not most new Pokémon have debuted well before their Shiny forms arrived in the game, but eventually, you should be able to catch this unique variant. When a time comes when you can, this article will be updated to reflect the new steps.

When Shiny Fuecoco is added, you’ll be able to spot it by the lighter skin tone it boasts. This maroon-pink color continues through its evolution chain until Skeledirge adopts its signature pink look. Needless to say, you won’t be confusing this Shiny form or the regular one anytime soon.

We expect to see Shiny Fuecoco drop during some kind of signature event in the future, so hang tight for now, and eventually, your favorite Fire-starter will get its day.

Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com