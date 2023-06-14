Can Fomantis and Lurantis be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Fomantis and its evolution Lurantis play a big role in Pokémon Sun and Moon’s story when you reach Lush Jungle, being the core Pokémon featured in that specific trial. Since then, the two fittingly made their Pokémon Go debut during the Season of Alola’s Lush Jungle event.

Despite their bug-like appearance, Fomantis and Lurantis are pure Grass-type Pokémon rather than Bug type, meaning they have the offensive type advantage over Water, Ground, and Rock. If you’re looking for a solid Grass type in Pokémon Go, consider searching for these two. You might even find a Shiny one if luck is on your side.

Can you catch Shiny Fomantis and Lurantis in Pokémon Go?

Starting June 16, Shiny Fomantis and Lurantis will be available in Pokémon Go for the first time as part of the Solstice Horizons event.

In addition to the Shiny debuts, the event is giving players multiple opportunities to catch Formantis, making it the perfect time to hunt for a Shiny. During the event, Fomantis will have boosted spawn rates, one-star raid appearances, and additional encounters from Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges.

Appearance-wise, Shiny Fomantis and Lurantis look quite different from their standard forms. Their iconic pink is completely replaced with yellow and green, including their eyes. Fomantis’ transformation isn’t as dramatic, but Lurantis’ Shiny can almost pass as a different Pokémon species without its pink palette.

While the debate on “good” and “bad” Shinies is very subjective, Lurantis definitely get some points for how different its Shiny looks. Whether or not its Shiny variant is better than the original Pokémon is another story.

