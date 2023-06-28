Can Finneon and Lumineon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Many Pokémon fans consider Finneon and Lumineon to be some of the most forgettable creatures in the entire series. While their designs based on butterflyfish make them unique, these Water-type Pokémon have very subpar stats and are fairly elusive in nearly all of the games they appear in. Compared to other Water-type families that can be fished up like Magikarp, Feebas, Carvanha, and Arrokuda, there aren’t often many reasons to consider adding these Pokémon to one’s team.

In Pokémon Go, both Finneon and Lumineon retain not only their elusivity, but their mediocre stats that, while can make the latter useful within the Great League and certain Raids, ultimately makes them little more than Pokédex fillers. Fortunately, these two Pokémon have gained a bit of value thanks to an event that took place at the end of 2022, which has made checking every Finneon or Lumineon that appears on the map crucial.

Are there Shiny Finneon and Lumineon in Pokémon Go?

As part of a Pokémon Go Safari Zone event held last year in Taiwan, Shiny Finneon and Lumineon were made available for players to find around the world. Finneon’s spawn rate increased exponentially around this time to celebrate the Shiny release, giving players an even greater chance to find this alternate coloration for the first time.’

Compared to their normal colors, both Shiny Finneon and Lumineon have yellow-brownish bodies, with the dark blue covering their fins changing to brown. Their eyes also turn bright red as if to scare predators away from their elegance.

While Finneon and Lumineon are part of the standard spawn pool and are not restricted to any regions, they are incredibly uncommon and are oftentimes only found near bodies of water—though are part of a diluted pool of Water-type Pokémon that may appear instead. Therefore the most efficient way to locate these Pokémon is during specific events, such as the recent Water Festival: Beach Week, where Water-type Pokémon spawn en masse.

