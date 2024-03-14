Can Castform be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Castform is an odd Pokémon that has no evolutions and centers entirely around a form-changing weather gimmick. But being an oddity makes it an interesting Pokémon to catch, especially if you are Shiny hunting one in Pokémon Go.

With four unique forms that are all present in Pokémon Go, Castform lives up to its name as the Weather Pokémon, as each of those forms spawns in unique ways based on the weather conditions in your area. And, unlike in a regular Pokémon game, Castform won’t revert to its regular, base form when the weather clears up—leaving you with four different Castform to catch if you want the full set.

But can you catch a Shiny Castform in Pokémon Go to add to that number?

Can you catch Shiny Castform in Pokémon Go?

Castform has a higher chance to appear throughout Weather Week 2024. Image via Niantic

Castform is available to encounter as a Shiny in Pokémon Go—if you get lucky enough to find one. All four of Castform’s forms—Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy—can be encountered depending on the weather conditions in your local area while you play Pokémon Go. All four forms can also be encountered as a Shiny too. This was done through a slow rollout by Niantic, who made each form catchable as a Shiny during different events between March 2019 and December 2022.

Castform debut: Hoenn Celebration 2018 in February 2018

Shiny Castform debut: Lotad Limited Research in March 2019

Shiny Castform (Rainy) debut: Weather Week 2021 in March 2021

Shiny Castform (Sunny) debut: Start of Mythical Wishes season in December 2022

Shiny Castform (Snowy) debut: Start of Mythical Wishes season in December 2022

Castform is typically featured as an encounter in any event that has weather themes, such as Weather Week—an event that returned for the first time since 2021 in 2024.

