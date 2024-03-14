Category:
Can Castform be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

In rain, it may shine.
Published: Mar 14, 2024 12:15 am
Art of a yarn Castform in Pokemon TCG
Image via The Pokemon Company

Castform is an odd Pokémon that has no evolutions and centers entirely around a form-changing weather gimmick. But being an oddity makes it an interesting Pokémon to catch, especially if you are Shiny hunting one in Pokémon Go

With four unique forms that are all present in Pokémon Go, Castform lives up to its name as the Weather Pokémon, as each of those forms spawns in unique ways based on the weather conditions in your area. And, unlike in a regular Pokémon game, Castform won’t revert to its regular, base form when the weather clears up—leaving you with four different Castform to catch if you want the full set.

But can you catch a Shiny Castform in Pokémon Go to add to that number?

Can you catch Shiny Castform in Pokémon Go

Weather Week 2024 banner in Pokémon Go featuring all four forms of Castform.
Castform has a higher chance to appear throughout Weather Week 2024. Image via Niantic

Castform is available to encounter as a Shiny in Pokémon Go—if you get lucky enough to find one. All four of Castform’s forms—Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy—can be encountered depending on the weather conditions in your local area while you play Pokémon Go. All four forms can also be encountered as a Shiny too. This was done through a slow rollout by Niantic, who made each form catchable as a Shiny during different events between March 2019 and December 2022.

  • Castform debut: Hoenn Celebration 2018 in February 2018
  • Shiny Castform debut: Lotad Limited Research in March 2019
  • Shiny Castform (Rainy) debut: Weather Week 2021 in March 2021
  • Shiny Castform (Sunny) debut: Start of Mythical Wishes season in December 2022
  • Shiny Castform (Snowy) debut: Start of Mythical Wishes season in December 2022

Castform is typically featured as an encounter in any event that has weather themes, such as Weather Week—an event that returned for the first time since 2021 in 2024

Read Article Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott in Pokémon Legends Arceus.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Easter egg references a bizarre Magmar interaction from Gen 7
Crispin holding a Quick Ball and a frying pan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Easter egg references a bizarre Magmar interaction from Gen 7
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to get every Castform form in Pokémon Go
Rainy form Castform in the Pokemon TCG.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
How to get every Castform form in Pokémon Go
Cale Michael Cale Michael Mar 14, 2024
