Can Captain Pikachu be Shiny in Pokémon Go’s Horizons Celebration Event

With the start of a new seasonal event in Pokémon Go, players can pick up another Pikachu variant with the Horizons Celebration introducing Captain Pikachu.

This Pikachu is one of the main stars of the Pokémon Horizons anime and launches in Pokémon Go alongside the release of Charcadot, Cereledge, and Armarouge. It has some distinct differences from other Pikachu currently in the mobile game, with its captain’s hat being the most prominent difference. It also stands with a defiant arms-folded pose when you find it for the first time.

Finding Captain Pikachu in Pokémon Go is difficult enough, which is making players wonder if a Shiny version even exists. Fret not, for we have the answer.

Is Captain Pikachu Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Searching for the Captain. Image via The Pokémon Company

Captain Pikachu is available as a Shiny in Pokémon Go but only for a limited time, so if you want one, you need to pray luck is on your side.

Captain Pikachu is only available from 10am, March 5, until midnight, March 11, local time. So, if you want to find its shiny form, you need to get out there and check every one you come across. The chances of finding one are slim, as the shiny odds in Pokémon Go are 1/500, but if you look hard enough, you might come across one. Time is not on your side for this shiny hunt, and once it leaves the game, it’ll likely never return.

Like other variants of Pikachu, Captain Pikachu cannot evolve into a Captain Raichu, so if you do find a shiny, it’ll be more for showing off than using it in the various Battle Leagues, gyms, and raids due to its weak CP levels.