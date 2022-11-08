Fuecoco’s final evolution seemingly showcased in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leak

The moment Pokémon sleuths have been waiting for is finally here. It appears someone with an early copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has reached a point in the game where they have fully evolved the Fire-type starter.

Fuecoco is one of the three options players will have to choose from as a partner when starting their journey through Paldea, and earlier this week, we got what seems to be a first look at its middle-stage evolution, Crocalor.

Several days have passed and it looks like whoever is playing through the game a week early has made some decent headway through the story and evolved Crocalor into Skeledirge—the final, more crocodile-like form of Fuecoco. It is apparently known as the Singer Pokémon and even includes a little bird made of fire to complete the cycle of Crocalor’s little sombrero seemingly having an egg of some kind in it.

According to some leaks surrounding the Pokédex images, it appears Skeledirge is not a singer in the traditional sense but more of a living instrument. Different parts of its body can produce different sounds that are all projected through its mouth.

No leaks for the evolutions of Sprigatito or Quaxly have dropped just yet, but there are some names floating around that hint at the trio of starters being themed around a carnival or event.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.