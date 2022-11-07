Less than two weeks before the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch, even more leaks are flooding the internet, giving fans a look at some of the game’s new faces before release.

In a newly released leak of an in-game screenshot, the first evolution of Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter Pokémon, has been shown for the first time. This new Pokémon is known as Crocalor, combining the word crocodile with the Spanish word “calor,” which means heat.

The images of Crocalor depict it as a much larger version of Fuecoco, complete with a flame on its head in the shape of a sombrero.

It also appears to no longer be purely bipedal; the first screenshot of Fuecoco evolving seems to show Crocalor walking like a crocodile on all four legs.

The screenshot of Crocalor immediately after evolution appears to show that this process either takes place immediately after battling and does not have a special background animation like previous games have had, or that the mechanic from Pokémon Legends: Arceus of controlling evolution is returning.

At this time, there have been no leaks of the evolutions of Sprigatito or Quaxly, who are the other starters players can choose for their Paldea adventures.

No other information regarding Crocalor, including any change in its typing or any of its classifications, has been revealed alongside these leaks. As these are leaks and not announcements from the Pokémon Company, fans should remain wary of their authenticity.