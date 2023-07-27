Bizarre Shiny Pokémon challenge has gone on for over 500 days—and it’s far from over

It’s common for Pokémon fans to come up with creative challenges for themselves after completing the main story, but one player is currently 543 days deep into an epic Shiny hunting challenge like no other. They haven’t even hit the halfway point yet.

In a July 26 Reddit thread, a committed player showed off their growing collection of Shiny Shinx. In the clip, they scrolled through 11 boxes in Pokémon HOME dedicated to the yellow Shiny feline and a handful of its evolutions, Luxio and Luxray.

So far, they’ve captured 323 Shiny Shinx in total—just a third of the way to their true goal of 966. The number 966 isn’t random, either. That’s the max number of Pokémon that can be stored in Scarlet and Violet’s 32 boxes and the player’s party. In other words, this player is attempting to fill their entire Scarlet and Violet game with nothing but Shiny Shinx.

The dedicated Shiny Shinx hunter mentioned they’ve been at it for 543 days now, meaning their challenge actually began long before Scarlet and Violet’s release. They still have a long way to go, but they seem to be going strong, purely motivated by their love for Shinx.

After seeing the huge collection, many fans commended the Shinx enthusiast for their hard work, while others were feeling inspired to take on the same challenge with their own favorite Shinies.

The next big milestone in this challenge is 403, Shinx’s number in the National Pokédex. That’s 80 Shiny Shinx closer to achieving their ultimate goal in Scarlet and Violet.

