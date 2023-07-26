Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tiniest Lucario has players baffled—and you can get your own

Pokémon come in all different sizes, but Scarlet and Violet players were not prepared to see the tiniest Lucario ever. Now everyone wants to find one.

In a July 25 Reddit post, one player shared shocking images of their tiny Lucario next to other Pokémon for comparison. It’s absolutely mindblowing how small it is in the overworld and in battle. Some fans even said it looked as though the images could be photoshopped.

Next to Legendaries like Chien-Pao, Groudon, and Origin Forme Dialga, the little Lucario could easily be squashed if not careful. In fact, the poor thing doesn’t even make it past Groudon’s knee.

The player then compared the tiny Lucario to an alpha Lucario. The alpha was roughly around the same height as the trainer model, while the tiny one looked about half its size.

Perhaps the most baffling part was when it stood side by side next to its pre-evolution, Riolu—a literal baby Pokémon. An alpha Riolu was nearly the same height as its tiny evolution. “Riolu in disguise,” one fan joked.

Among all the praise for how adorable the tiny Lucario was, players wondered how they could get a teeny tiny Pokémon of their own. The original poster explained how tiny (or huge) Pokémon can be hunted with two things—outbreaks and sandwiches.

Once you find an outbreak, you can make a sandwich that specifically gives you level three Teensy Power or Humungo Power. From there, search for the smallest or largest Pokémon in the outbreak. If you’re lucky, you’ll find the absolute smallest or largest of its kind—you can check with the lady in Mesagoza standing next to two differently sized Pachirisu.

