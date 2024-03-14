Best Regice raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Legendary raids are some of the most fun you can have in Pokémon Go, but they don’t come without a challenge. In fact, without the right setup, taking down Legendary Pokémon like Regice can be quite tricky.

Fear not, trainers! Regice might be a powerful Legendary Pokémon, but like all Pokémon it has weaknesses, and targeting those will help you melt the ice in no time. Before you take on the challenge of this five-star raid here is a look at the best ways to defeat Regice.

How to defeat Regice in Pokémon Go

Turn up the heat. Image via Niantic

Defeating Regice in Pokémon Go raids is extremely easy thanks to the fact that it boasts four weaknesses. This means you’ve got a variety of options when it comes to picking powerful Pokémon. Here’s a look at Regice’s weaknesses.

Fire

Steel

Rock

Fighting

To make up for the weaknesses, Regice has an impressive defense stat, so you might need quite a bit of help to take down the Ice-type foe. There are multiple Mega and Shadow-form Pokémon that can assist with this fight, but we’ll also throw some regular options in to help those who might not have caught them.

First, let’s get the best Mega and Shadow options out of the way. These are the best choices as per Pokémon Go Hub who broke down all of the numbers.

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Blaziken Counter Blast Burn Shadow Blaziken Counter Blast Burn Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Mega Diancie Rock Throw Rock Slide

If you don’t have any of these Pokémon in your collection, that’s okay! There are plenty of Pokémon that don’t require an alternate state to be effective against Regice. However, as you’d expect, many are Legendary or Mythical creatures.

Here are five more of the best ways to counter Regice and their best move set for the task.

Pokémon Fast Move Charge Move Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Volcarona Fire Spin Overheat

There are 10 of the best counters to Regice in Pokémon Go, but remember, you don’t need to use these exact Pokémon. Any Pokémon that boasts one of the types that will counter Regice will work, so just go with what you have at your disposal.

