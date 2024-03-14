Category:
Pokémon

Best Regice raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

It's time to melt the ice.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 06:42 pm
Giovanni, a Pokemon trainer, stands next to Regice in Pokémon Go.
Image via Niantic

Legendary raids are some of the most fun you can have in Pokémon Go, but they don’t come without a challenge. In fact, without the right setup, taking down Legendary Pokémon like Regice can be quite tricky.

Recommended Videos

Fear not, trainers! Regice might be a powerful Legendary Pokémon, but like all Pokémon it has weaknesses, and targeting those will help you melt the ice in no time. Before you take on the challenge of this five-star raid here is a look at the best ways to defeat Regice.

How to defeat Regice in Pokémon Go

A Charizard flies through the air while breathing fire in Pokémon Go.
Turn up the heat. Image via Niantic

Defeating Regice in Pokémon Go raids is extremely easy thanks to the fact that it boasts four weaknesses. This means you’ve got a variety of options when it comes to picking powerful Pokémon. Here’s a look at Regice’s weaknesses.

  • Fire
  • Steel
  • Rock
  • Fighting

To make up for the weaknesses, Regice has an impressive defense stat, so you might need quite a bit of help to take down the Ice-type foe. There are multiple Mega and Shadow-form Pokémon that can assist with this fight, but we’ll also throw some regular options in to help those who might not have caught them.

First, let’s get the best Mega and Shadow options out of the way. These are the best choices as per Pokémon Go Hub who broke down all of the numbers.

Pokémon Fast MoveCharge Move
Mega Charizard YFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega BlazikenCounterBlast Burn
Shadow BlazikenCounterBlast Burn
Shadow MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
Mega DiancieRock ThrowRock Slide

If you don’t have any of these Pokémon in your collection, that’s okay! There are plenty of Pokémon that don’t require an alternate state to be effective against Regice. However, as you’d expect, many are Legendary or Mythical creatures.

Here are five more of the best ways to counter Regice and their best move set for the task.

Pokémon Fast MoveCharge Move
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
KeldeoLow KickSacred Sword
MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
VolcaronaFire SpinOverheat

There are 10 of the best counters to Regice in Pokémon Go, but remember, you don’t need to use these exact Pokémon. Any Pokémon that boasts one of the types that will counter Regice will work, so just go with what you have at your disposal.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Pokémon Company is bringing Miraidon to life as a real motorbike
Only in Japan for a couple of days
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
The Pokémon Company is bringing Miraidon to life as a real motorbike
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott in Pokémon Legends Arceus.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Pokémon Company is bringing Miraidon to life as a real motorbike
Only in Japan for a couple of days
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
The Pokémon Company is bringing Miraidon to life as a real motorbike
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Codes
Codes
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott in Pokémon Legends Arceus.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon players want Legends: Z-A to throw unconventional Starter curveball
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 14, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com