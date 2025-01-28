The 10 best Pokemon trading cards to give your Valentine

Are you struggling to think of unique Valentine’s Day presents? There’s no need to worry—if your partner is a Pokemon fan, we have you covered.

Purchasing a cute or rare Pokemon trading card can be the perfect gift for this loved-up holiday, especially if you know your lover’s favorite Pokemon. Here are some of the best Pokemon trading cards you can gift your lover for Valentine’s Day.

10) Screaming Rowlet

This card really is a hoot. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Rowlet #290

Does your partner enjoy real-world artwork? Then this Rowlet trading card, released exclusively in Japan and inspired by The Scream, is the perfect choice for your beau.

The card was originally included with the Japanese Promo set but can be purchased individually online. If you happen to buy a Japanese Promo set, you’ll find other Pokemon, like Pikachu, hitting similar poses.

9) Perfect Pikachu

An iconic card for an iconic Pokemon. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Pikachu #RC7

There isn’t a Pokemon more famous or iconic than Pikachu, so any of its cards make a fantastic present. This particular Pikachu card was released alongside the Legendary Treasures set around the time the Black and White games were released.

What makes this card stand out is the adorable artwork, which features a sparkling pink background that contrasts against the neon yellow of the card. The card also comes with a printed thunderbolt and Pikachu design around the text of the card, making it even more unique.

8) Sleeping Bulbasaur

There’s always time for a rest. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Bulbasaur #166

Like many famous Pokemon trading cards, the artwork is always cuter if the Pokemon is sleeping. This Bulbasaur card, which features the grass starter resting in a forest, is no exception.

Released with the 151 set, which coincides with Scarlet and Violet, this full-art card is a fantastic present for anyone in love with this original starter. It features some truly gorgeous foliage, making it stand out among similar entries.

7) Remastered Charizard

An iconic card at an affordable price. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Charizard #4

Long-term fans of Pokemon trading cards know that an original Charizard is one of the most expensive cards on the market. Since we don’t want you to go into debt for a Valentine’s Day present, you can always purchase a remastered version of the same card.

This Charizard card was released as part of the Celebrations set, which honored famous trading cards. This modern card features the older artwork used on the original Charizard card but is significantly more affordable.

6) Sylveon and Eevee

It’s just a love bite. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Sylveon EX #RC32

Released alongside the Generations set is this full-art Sylveon card, a perfect present for someone who loves Eevee and its evolutions. This cute artwork features the fairy eeveelution Sylveon running away from Eevee, who is biting on one of its pink and blue ribbons.

Even though this card features both Sylveon and Eevee in the artwork, it’s listed only under Sylveon. For players who play the trading card game, this means you’ll only get one Pokemon from this card.

5) Sleeping Mew

The perfect place for a nap. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Card: Mew #GG10

Nothing is cuter than a Pokemon like Mew taking a quick rest and attracting a whole forest of Pokemon to its side. This card, which features full artwork, was released with the Crown Zenith set.

Since the card was released alongside the Sword and Shield games, it features many of the region’s most famous Pokemon looking over Mew as it rests in a field of flowers. Since the card is relatively new, you can purchase it separately for a reasonable price.

4) Original Rayquaza

Own one of the originals. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Rayquaza EX #97

This Rayquaza card was released with the Dragon set, making it incredibly old. The card features this famous green dragon soaring through the side and has holographic accents adorning the artwork.

Since this is the first card to ever feature Rayquaza, the card is significantly more expensive. If you don’t want to break the bank, there are always other cards featuring this iconic legendary Pokemon that are more recently released.

3) Chubby-cheeked Dedenne

The cutest that ever was. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Dedenne GX #175

Some people collect Pokemon trading cards to amass a rare collection, while others are just interested in the pretty or cute artwork. If your partner is part of the latter group, then this Dedenne full art card is the perfect choice for them.

This card was released in the Unbroken Bonds set and features this electric rodent pushing its cheeks up against the card’s surface.

2) Distorted Giratina

Perfect for the big spenders. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Giratina V #186

If you have some extra cash saved up and are willing to risk it all for your Valentine, consider this full-art Giratina card. This card features the legendary Pokemon flying through the distortion world, a realm inspired by Hell that only Giratina inhabits.

The card was released in the Lost Origin set, and quickly rose to fame as one of the best full artwork cards money can buy.

1) Latias and Latios

A lover’s embrace. Image via Nintendo. Remixed by Dot Esports

Card: Latias and Latios GX #170

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a card featuring the partner Pokemon Latias and Latios locked in an embrace. This card is so romantic that it will have you and your partner saying, “That’s totally us!”

The card is included in Sun and Moon’s Team Up set and perfectly represents the teamwork it takes to make a relationship last. While it may cost more than basic cards, how can you say no to such a romantic gesture?

