Best Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Black Friday deals

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet each officially released on Nov. 18, introducing new and old trainers to the open-world region of Paldea and all the characters and Pokémon that reside there. The two games represent the first time that the franchise has ventured into open-world RPG territory.

The results have been mixed, to say the least. The game is selling tremendously in certain regions as most main series Pokémon games tend to do, but the game has drawn criticism for its massive amount of bugs and overall performance issues, leading to several players attempting to get refunds.

Issues aside, both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to be highly sought-after games during the upcoming holiday season, and the biggest consumer spending season every year begins with Black Friday. Unfortunately for aspiring trainers out there, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not included in the discounted section of the Nintendo eShop’s Black Friday promotion.

But all is not lost. Just like how you have to find a path around a sleeping Snorlax, there are ways to get a deal on either Pokémon Scarlet or Violet that are more indirect.

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards via Amazon

For U.S. customers, you can potentially knock a few dollars off your Nintendo eShop purchase of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by using $20 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards that are on sale on Amazon for $18.50. You can only purchase up to two per customer, but it appears you can go back and buy a third in a separate transaction or get someone else with an Amazon account to buy the third.

In theory, this will result in $60 of Nintendo eShop credit (enough for Pokémon Scarlet or Violet) for the cost of $55.50 on Amazon.

Keep in mind that there is a maximum unused account balance that may be stored on a single Nintendo eShop account, supposedly set at $200.

At time of writing, this appears to be the only way of getting any sort of deal on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during Black Friday. This article will be updated with other methods if and when they become available.