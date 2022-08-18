Pokémon Go’s August Community day featured Galarian Zigzagoon. Players participating in the event got to catch enough Zigzagoons to fill their storage. With no candy shortage for one of Pokémon Go’s best-looking shiny Pokémon, most Zigzagoon became Obstagoon at the end of the community day.

Obstagoon is one of the better performing Pokémon in the Great and Ultra Go Battle Leagues (GBL), as well as some of the limited-time playlists like the Summer Cup. Obstagoon boasts a decent 180 base attack, 194 defense, and 212 stamina stat line, making it one of the harder Pokémon to deal with in (GBL).

If you have secured yourself a Obstagoon with a decent IV, you should equip it with the best moves available before featuring it on your squad.

The best moveset for Obstagoon in Pokémon Go

Fast move: Counter

Counter Charged move: Night Slash

The Obstagoon moveset above is the best out there due to its stable nature. Counter is a multipurpose Fighting move that is one of the strongest types in PvP. Night Slash, on the other hand, can be quickly charged and used to bait shields. Night Slash also deals a decent amount of damage to Pokémon that are countered by Dark moves.

While Counter is the clear winner in quick moves, players can experiment with Obstagoon’s charged move. Hyper Beam is a decent alternative if you’re looking for a charged move that can nuke down enemies. Obstruct is the second close alternative since it allows Obstagoon to chip away tanky enemies by reducing their defense.

How to counter Obstagoon

Obstagoon is weak against Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type Pokémon. Some of the best counters against Obstagoon are Medicham, Nidoqueen, Deoxys’s defense form, Registeel, and Azumarill.

Is Obstagoon worth powering up?

Yes, but only if you’re into PvP. Obstagoon is worth powering up for players who participate in the Go Battle League. Obstagoon fits nicely into the meta and counters some of the most popular Pokémon like Stunfisk, Trevenant, and Sableye.

Players who are into PvE content in Pokémon Go should avoid powering up Obstagoon, however. Obstagoon gets outclassed by too many Pokémon while doing PvE content, making him a less-than-ideal candidate for raid teams.