Best Nature for Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The three designated Starter Pokémon of the Paldea region are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, but the other Starters from previous generations are slowly being added into Scarlet and Violet via seven-star Tera Raids. Through these exclusive events, players can challenge and catch strong Pokémon like Unrivaled Charizard or Unrivaled Greninja.

With the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid bringing the Gen VIII Starter to Scarlet and Violet, players will be able to add it to their party.

Before jumping into battle, you might want to consider how to make your Inteleon as strong as possible. This includes deciding which Nature would be best.

Best Natures for Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Inteleon’s stat distribution is straightforward. Its two highest stats are Special Attack and Speed while its defenses are rather weak. This doesn’t give the Water-type Starter much flexibility when it comes to its role, but it does make it easy to see which Natures are viable.

As a fast and frail special attacker, Inteleon will benefit most from a Nature that boosts either its Special Attack or Speed. If power is what you’re going for, give Inteleon a Modest Nature (+ Special Attack, – Attack). With a Modest Nature, it can fully take advantage of its 125 Special Attack stat and dish out massive damage with strong attacks like Hydro Pump, Ice Beam, and its signature move, Snipe Shot.

On the other hand, Inteleon’s poor defenses make it susceptible to being knocked out quickly. If a faster Pokémon strikes first with a strong move, it might even faint before it has a chance to attack. To limit the amount of Pokémon that can outspeed it, you can opt for a Timid Nature (+ Speed, – Attack) to boost its base 120 Speed. A Timid Nature will help Inteleon outspeed other fast threats such as Roaring Moon and fellow Gen VIII Starter Cinderace. It might not outspeed the likes of Flutter Mane or Iron Bundle, but Timid Inteleon is still one of the fastest Pokémon currently available in Scarlet and Violet.

Between Modest and Timid, it’s up to the player to decide which Nature will fit their Inteleon best. Modest prioritizes power while Timid focuses on Speed. Either Nature will greatly benefit the Water Starter without any real drawbacks.