If you’re one of the many trainers looking to get your hands on Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace—one of the starter Pokémon from Generation VIII, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—you’re probably also wondering how to help them reach their maximum stat potential.

Hyper Training will go a long way, but it’s also important to pick the best Nature. It ties into their stats by increasing one by ten and lowering another by ten and plays an integral role in min-maxing.

Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace are speedsters, which is what you’d expect from rabbit-themed Pokémon. Speed and Attack are its strongest stats, while Special Attack and Special Defense are its weakest.

So, the best nature is one that builds on its strengths.

What is the best Nature for Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are three Natures that all make for a good fit depending on what you want to achieve. Jolly increases Speed at the expense of Special Attack, Naive increases Speed at the expense of Special Defense, and Adamant increases Attack at the expense of Special Attack.

Jolly and Naive are good choices if you want to make Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace even faster than it already is, especially if you don’t have any Special Attack moves or don’t mind taking more damage.

Adamant is a viable alternative if you want its attacks to leave more of a sting.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Like all things in Pokémon, it all comes down to preference in the end. Still, these are three of the best Natures to pick for Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace based on logic. After all, the last thing you want to do is boost a stat it doesn’t need or reduce one it does need.

You can always do a bit of experimenting by changing it using Nature Mints.