How to Hyper Train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hyper Training is a rigorous method of training Pokémon that maximizes the individual values (IVs) for one or all of its stats, which in turn, makes that Pokémon significantly stronger. It was first introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon and is back again in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Like previous titles, it comes at a hefty price in the form of Bottle Caps, but it’s worth it—especially for trainers who want to maximize the potential of their Pokémon for competitive battling.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to get Bottle Caps and where to exchange them to Hyper Train your Pokémon.

Image via The Pokémon Company

How to get Bottle Caps in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bottle Caps are the in-game currency required to undertake Hyper Training. It’s their sole purpose, and they can be acquired in four ways:

Sold at Delibird Presents stores for 20,000 PokéDollars after earning six Gyms Badges

Dropped in Tera Raids that are four-star and higher

Won via auctions in Porto Marinada

Given as reward for participating in the Academy Ace Tournament (can be repeated)

Gold Bottle Caps, which are technically the equivalent of six Bottle Caps, can also be acquired via auctions in Porto Marinada or from participating in the Academy Ace Tournament.

Where to Hyper Train in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hyper Training can only be done at one location—and that’s via the inconspicuous Hyper Training NPC located in Montenevera. You’ll see him standing next to an Abomasnow in an open area behind the Montenevera Pokémon Centre.

He’s wearing a brown jacket and sunglasses, as pictured below.

Image via The Pokémon Company

He’ll Hyper Train the IV of a selected stat (HP, Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed) in exchange for a Bottle Cap, so you’ll need six if you want to do them all.

Alternatively, he’ll do them all in one go in exchange for a Gold Bottle Cap, if you’ve been lucky enough to get one