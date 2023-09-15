Best Nature for Gligar and Gliscor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Gliscor is a cool Pokémon. It looks like a cute vampire-like bat, but it’s more than just its looks. This Pokémon is powerful in battles due to its strength and ability to last. The reason it’s so strong is its high defense, allowing it to take on a bunch of attacks without much trouble.

If you want a Gliscor in The Teal Mask, you have to evolve it from Gligar. It’s smart to find a Gligar with the best nature or change its nature later. This helps Gliscor be even stronger, especially in defense.

What is the best Nature for Gligar and Gliscor in The Teal Mask?

For Gligar and Gliscor, the Impish nature is the best choice. This nature boosts its Defense growth by 10 percent but reduces its Special Attack growth by the same amount. This is great because these Pokémon are more about physical strength than special moves. So, even if their Special Attack is a bit lower, they’ll be really strong in battles, especially if you choose moves that focus on physical attacks. This can be the key to winning battles.

Another good nature is Careful. This one increases their Special Defense by 10 percent while still reducing their Special Attack. It’s useful if you want them to be strong against special moves too, not just regular attacks. This way, Gligar and Gliscor can handle all kinds of moves from opponents.

By making them tougher, they can withstand more attacks, giving you a chance to use powerful combos like Swords Dance.

Where to find and catch Gligar in The Teal Mask

If you’re aiming to find and catch Gligar, your destination should be Oni Mountain on Kitakami Island. Specifically, the northern part of this mountain has a zone known as the Kitakami Wilds.

About the author