Nature is a system introduced in Generation III that affects how a Pokémon’s stats grow. It increases the growth of one stat by ten percent and lowers another by ten percent. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet follow the same formula.

Like EV training, it plays an important role in maximizing a Pokémon’s potential and fine-tuning it for the late game.

If you started with Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge, you might be wondering if its nature is a good one in the grand scheme of things, and if not, what you should change it to using Nature Mints.

Let’s take a look at two of the best ones.

What is the best nature for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best nature for Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge is either Modest or Quiet.

Modest increases Special Attack growth by ten percent and lowers Attack growth by ten percent. That may sound counter-intuitive, but Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge (particularly the latter) rely on Special Attack far more than Attack, especially if you’ve chosen its most powerful options.

Quiet also increases Special Attack by ten percent growth, but it lowers Speed growth by ten percent rather than Attack, which may be a safer bet for those who still like to throw in normal attacks from time to time.

Image via The Pokémon Company

In the end, the best nature for a specific Pokémon largely depends on preference and strategy. What works for one trainer might not work for another.

For example, some might prefer their Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge to have a nature like Relaxed, which increases Defense growth at the expense of Speed, or Sassy, which increases Special Defense growth at the expense of Speed.

Modest and Quiet do play into Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge’s strengths. For that reason, they’re widely considered two of the best natures as far as min-maxing goes.