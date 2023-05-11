Best Nature for Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First introduced in Gen VI as the Grass Starters of the Kalos region, Chespin and its two evolutions, are finally making their Scarlet and Violet debut through seven-star Tera Raids. Players who challenge and clear these difficult raids will get the first opportunity to catch Chesnaught in this generation.

Once you catch the Chesnaught, you might want to add it to your party and use it in battle. If that’s the case, it should have a beneficial Nature to play to its strengths. But which Nature best suits these Grass-type Starters?

Best Natures for Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Looking at its stat distribution, it’s clear to see Chesnaught is a physically defensive and offensive Pokémon. Both of its special stats are fairly low, and it’s not very fast either. Therefore, its Nature should focus on either its Attack or Defense.

With Defense being Chesnaught’s highest stat, Impish is a perfect Nature for it. Impish raises the Pokémon’s Defense and lowers its Special Attack, which isn’t really a drawback for a physical attacker like Chesnaught. The boosted Defense will make Chesnaught extremely bulky on the physical side, especially if it’s EV trained in HP or Defense.

In addition to its bulk, one of the biggest perks of having an Impish Chesnaught has to do with a specific move it gets—Body Press. Body Press is a strong Fighting-type attack that calculates damage based on the user’s Defense stat rather than their Attack stat. Thanks to Chesnaught’s high Defense stat, Impish Nature, and Fighting typing, Body Press can dish out tons of damage against most targets while staying super bulky.

If you want a more offensive Chesnaught, Adamant is another Nature to consider because it boosts Attack and lowers Special Attack. This increase in Attack will allow it to take full advantage of strong physical attacks like Close Combat, Wood Hammer, Earthquake, and Stone Edge.

And since Chesnaught is on the slower side, it can work well on a Trick Room team. If you plan on running a slower team with Trick Room, it would be best to give Chesnaught a negative Speed Nature like Relaxed or Brave. Relaxed boosts Defense for extra bulk, while Brave boosts Attack for extra damage.

Both of these Natures work nicely under Trick Room, and Chesnaught can take advantage of Hammer Arm, a 100 base power attack that lowers its Speed even more.