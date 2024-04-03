Best moveset for Celesteela in Pokémon Go

With Celesteela in Pokémon Go, it’s time to add this Pokémon to your collection and use it in battle. Like others in the mobile game, Celesteela has a limited moveset, so you want to teach it the best attacks and moves for when it appears in battle.

Recommended Videos

When it comes to utilizing Celesteela, there are only a handful of ways to build this Pokémon. Although it has balanced attack and defense stats, as a Steel-type, it’s difficult to beat in Pokémon Go. You can use this to your advantage to build a hefty defense, making it more challenging for any opponent to take it down.

Celesteela’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The best moveset to teach Celesteela is the Fast Move Smack Down, and the Charged Moves, Body Slam and Bulldoze. It’s a relatively diverse moveset in Pokémon Go, making it a suitable choice to take down Fire-types that want to battle against it.

Celesteela can only learn two Fast Moves: Air Slash and Smack Down. Between the two, Smack Down is superior. Not only is it a good choice to use against Fire-types, but Smack Down generates 2.6 energy per turn and does 12 total damage. On the other hand, Air Slash generates three energy per turn but only does nine damage, and it’s a Flying-type attack, which does not offer any help against Celesteela’s Electric or Fire-type weaknesses.

For Celesteela’s charged moves, there are several more choices you may want to consider. These are all the charged moves Celesteela can learn in Pokémon Go.

Body Slam (Normal-type)

Bulldoze (Ground-type)

Heavy Slam (Steel-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Of these four, Body Slam and Iron Head are the best options. Body Slam is a move you always want to teach Celesteela because it requires a small amount of energy. You only need 35 energy to use it, and it deals 60 damage. You can expect to use this attack the most during combat.

Although Heavy Slam and Iron Head are both Steel-type moves, Bulldoze is the superior option. Bulldoze is a strong Ground-type move, and it’s ideal for being super effective against Electric-types, which Celesteela is weak against. Not only that, but Bulldoze is an attack that requires 60 energy to do 80 damage, whereas Heavy Slam and Iron Head require 50 energy for 70 damage. Bulldoze is close to these two moves but has the advantage of being effective against any Electric-type Pokémon.

Is Celesteela good in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately for players, it suffers the same fate as Kartana in Pokémon Go. Celesteela is a decent Pokémon, but it’s far better to use in five-star raids or against Team Rocket. You don’t want to use it against other players in the Battle League.

Celesteela is a far better choice for you to use in five-star raids because you can predict an opponent’s attacks. The same goes for Team Rocket, where you can optimize Celesteela for nearly any battle you want to use it on your team. It’s far too easy for other players to take advantage of Celesteela’s weaknesses, and its attacks don’t make it the best choice.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more