The final few Ultra Beasts are making their way to Pokémon Go, with this batch being headlined by the sharp Kartana and massive Celesteela. While these creatures hail from a mysterious area known as Ultra Space, they possess power that exceeds that of normal Pokémon, even rivaling some of the series’ Legendary Pokémon.

Celesteela, the Launch Pokémon, is now being featured in five-star Raids in the Southern Hemisphere until Sept. 16. As an Ultra Beast, players will be tasked to catch the creature using Beast Balls, which are specially made for Pokémon from Ultra Space.

This Ultra Beast’s appearance resembles that of a rocket made out of bamboo. Players may be caught off-guard by its incredibly long neck leading to a small head, though the fearsome strength of this Pokémon lies in its size and ability to lift off like a rocket using flammable gas that it shoots from its body and arms.

All Celesteela weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

All Celesteela weaknesses in Pokémon Go

As a Steel/Flying-type Pokémon, Celesteela has a few notable weaknesses that can be exploited. Thank to being part Steel-type, Celesteela effortlessly resists some of the more common types in Pokémon Go, such as Dragon and Fairy, but also gives the Ultra Beast a glaring weakness to Fire-type attacks.

Celesteela is also susceptible to Electric-types attacks, which is the only other type to be super effective against this Ultra Beast. Types that are normally super effective against Flying-types, like Rock and Ice, do not do the same damage to Celesteela thanks to its Steel typing. Celesteela also possesses incredible bulk, so regardless of the type of attack it is hit with, it may not go down easily.

Best counters to Celesteela in Pokémon Go

In order to slowly chip away at Celesteela’s massive HP and Defense stats, players need to make sure they are using Fire or Electric-type attacks. Since they deal super effective damage to Celesteela, they will more quickly deplete the Ultra Beast’s health bar than any move that neutrally affects it.

Legendary Pokémon like Reshiram, Zekrom, and Ho-Oh can deal super effective damage to Celesteela while also resisting many of its attacks. If players don’t have access to these rare Pokémon, they should consider using options like Electivire, Magmortar, Chandelure, and Luxray.

In Raids, it may be a good option to use a Mega Evolution like Mega Charizard X or Y, Mega Manectric, or Mega Ampharos to both deal super effective damage and tank hits.