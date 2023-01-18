Darumaka is an odd little Fire-type that has a lot of potential to turn into a powerhouse once it evolves into Darmanitan. But power isn’t everything and a lot of players simply want to know if Darumaka and Darmanitan can be Shiny in Pokémon Go.

First introduced as a part of the Lunar New Year event in 2020, Darumaka has become a staple for many Fire-type themed Pokémon Go events and celebrations. This includes headlining the Lunar New Year 2022 event, even though it is a Year of the Rabbit—and the water rabbit at that.

Despite that confusing little bit of trivia, Darumaka is always available in Pokémon Go. Here is everything you need to know about its Shiny variant, including its availability and looks.

Can Darumaka and Darmanitan be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As of the Pokémon Go 5th Anniversary event in July 2021, both Darumaka and Darmanitan can be found in their Shiny variants in Pokémon Go.

Prior to that event, neither Shiny was available in the game. But now you have a chance to encounter Shiny Darumaka and Shiny Darmanitan if you get lucky. The same goes for Galarian Darumaka and Galarian Darmanitan, though both of them were added separately from their Unovan counterparts.

What do Shiny Darumaka and Shiny Darmanitan look like?

Just like with most Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you won’t know a Darumaka is Shiny until you encounter it in the overworld or defeat it in a raid and enter the catch encounter. This is because no Pokémon appears as a Shiny outside of catchable encounters in the game.

Darumaka’s Shiny variant shifts from its usual red and gold color scheme to primarily pink color. The rest of its colors all lighten a few shades, too. Meanwhile, Darumaka goes the opposite way and sees its red fur become closer to magenta, while the rest of its colors remain unchanged.

How to easily get Shiny Darumaka and Shiny Darmanitan in Pokémon Go

Shiny hunting doesn’t really work off of the same factors in Pokémon Go that players might use in a traditional Pokémon game. But there is still one key way to try and make sure you can get a Shiny Darumaka without having to completely rely on luck.

During events like Lunar New Year 2023 where Darumaka is set to spawn more frequently for a determined period of time, you will have your best shot at finding a Shiny. This is because, in Pokémon Go, you can simply tap on a Pokémon in the overworld, encounter it, and see if it is Shiny. If it isn’t, you can simply run away and try again the next time a Darumaka pops up.

There isn’t an encounter chaining technique or anything special to go off of, just try and encounter as many Darumaka as possible when it is spawning more frequently than usual so you have the best odds at running into a Shiny. And once you get a Shiny Darumaka, you can evolve it into a Shiny Darmanitan.