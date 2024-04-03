Best moveset for Kartana in Pokémon Go

Kartana is available in Pokémon Go, allowing you to add this powerful Ultra Beast to your collection. After defeating it in a five-star raid and catching it, the next step is to teach it the best attacks it can learn.

Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go has a limited pool of attacks they can use. Because of how few they have, it’s important to know which ones you should teach yours so they can become helpful assets in other raids, or against other players. Even if a Pokémon has a good series of stats, a moveset can make or break them.

Kartana’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Kartana is a powerful Ultra Beast, but it has low defenses. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For Kartana, you don’t have too many attacks to teach it in Pokémon Go. The best moveset you want to give it is the fast move Razor Leaf and the charged moves Leaf Blade and Night Slash. Although Kartana has a high attack, it has a low defense, and you want to be careful when using it against other players. You have a short amount of time to defeat and catch it in Pokémon Go.

There are only two fast move choices for you to teach Kartana: Air Slash or Razor Leaf. Usually, I recommend Air Slash over Razor Leaf. Air Slash does nine damage to an opponent and provides three energy per turn, whereas Razor Leaf does 10 damage and provides two energy per turn. However, what makes Razor Leaf a better choice is Kartana, a Grass and Steel-type Pokémon, receives an attack boost from this Grass-type attack, and Razor Leaf is faster. Plus, it only takes two turns, while Air Slash requires three turns to use it.

When it comes to Kartana’s charged moves, there are several other choices you may want to consider. These are all the charged moves Kartana can learn in Pokémon Go.

Aerial Ace (Flying-type)

Leaf Blade (Grass-type)

Night Slash (Dark-type)

X-Scissor (Bug-type)

Of these four, Leaf Blade and Night Slash stand above the rest. Leaf Blade makes sense as it’s a Grass-type move, and Kartana does more damage. Night Slash is an attack that only requires 35 energy to use and does 50 damage, with a low chance of giving the user two ranks in their attack stat. Aerial Ace is close to Night Slash, but requires 40 energy to do 55 damage, and X-Scissor requires 40 energy for 65 damage. Some players might prefer using X-Scissor instead of Night Slash, but Leaf Blade is a must-have move for Kartana.

Is Kartana good in Pokémon Go?

Kartana is not a Pokémon you should use against other players. It’s far too easy to counter it, despite having several resistances as a Grass and Steel-type. It takes too much damage to Fire-type moves, and it’s also weak to Fighting-types.

It’s a much better choice to use against Team Rocket when you have a good idea of what team they will use or in other five-star raids. Kartana is undoubtedly a better Pokémon for raid battles, and you want to keep it out of ranked Pokémon Go League teams.

