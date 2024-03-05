Best money cards to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces is right around the corner and ahead of its release on March 22, we’ve now received a full card list showing off every addition this new set will make.

Temporal Forces is crafted from two Japanese Pokémon TCG sets, Cyber Judge and Wild Force. With these releasing in Japan earlier this year, we’ve already got a good idea of what cards you should be looking to pull for resale value when Temporal Forces lands. Of course, there is no way to know for certain the value of cards until the set is released, but the numbers below should give you a good indication of what to look out for.

The best cards to pull in Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces

The age of Paradox is here. Images via The Pokémon Company

The most expensive card available to pull from Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces is the Special Art Rare form of Bianca’s Devotion. This trainer card will (unsurprisingly) be a very popular pull from the new TCG set, as per listings from eBay sales where the Japanese version of the card has been selling for more than $100 USD at a time. The popularity of this trainer card, like most of the others on our list, centres around its artwork.

The most valuable piece. Image via The Pokémon Company

This artwork sees Bianca sleeping alongside her Musharna. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet TCG has continued the long-held trend of Pokémon trainer cards being the most popular and Bianca isn’t the only one in this set.

Gengar and Trainer. Image via The Pokémon Company

Morty’s Conviction SAR is going to be the second most valuable card in the set. Right now, the Japanese version of this card sells for around $90, and again, the secret art rare has a great visual aesthetic showing Morty sitting alongside Gengar.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

When it comes to Pokémon, the chase cards will be Raging Bolt ex SAR, Walking Wake ex SAR, and Gouging Fire ex SAR. These beasts have been sold for between $55 and $40 USD, depending on the card. Meanwhile from the Cyber Judge side of the set, only Iron Crown ex SAR is showing value, selling for $40 USD.

Trainer cards continue to rule. Image via The Pokémon Company

The last Pokémon chase card to look out for when you’re pulling Temporal Forces is Eri. The SAR version of this trainer card is also seeing sales around $40 USD, so it could see an increase when it arrives in the West.

How can I make my Pokémon TCG cards more valuable?

Grading is a great way to add value. Image via The Pokémon Company

While the cards above are already some of the most valuable in the set you can increase the price further by getting them graded. Of course, grading isn’t cheap, but if you’ve got a quality card having it graded by PSA or another respected card grader can increase the resale price significantly.

We’d suggest doing your research into what kind of value can be added by having Temporal Forces cards graded before doing so, as it will differ from card to card, but it is an option if you’re looking to increase the value before selling.