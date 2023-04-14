Best Held Item for Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Typhlosion has journeyed from Johto to Hisui as the Fire-type Starter in both regions, and now it’s making its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With the seven-star Tera Raid events slowly adding in previous Starter Pokémon into the Gen IX games, Typhlosion is finally getting its turn after its fellow Hisui Starters, Decidueye and Samurott.

And now that Scarlet and Violet players can freely add Typhlosion to their team and use it in battle, they’ll want to make the Fire-type badger as strong as possible. From Nature to Tera Type, there are so many different aspects to consider when building an ideal Pokémon for your team and play style.

One of the most important parts to remember is the Held Item on every Pokémon. Unlike traits like IVs that Pokémon are born with, Held Items are easy to swap around until you find the best one. Luckily for Typhlosion, there are options for viable Held Items.

Best Held Item to give Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To do the most damage possible, players will often run the move Eruption on their Typhlosion. Eruption is a 150 base power attack when the user is at full HP but weakens as they take damage. With this in mind, you’ll want to get as many Eruptions off before taking damage, and the best way to do that is by outspeeding your opponent’s Pokémon. Typhlosion isn’t incredibly fast on its own, so giving it the Choice Scarf should allow it to outspeed nearly any other Pokémon that doesn’t have a Speed boost.

If an ally can provide the Speed boost with moves like Tailwind, Typhlosion can focus on more damage output with Choice Specs or Charcoal. Choice Specs is the stronger option of the two in terms of the power increase, but it’ll lock Typhlosion into using the same move until it switches out.

Meanwhile, Charcoal will boost all of Typhlosion’s Fire-type attacks without the limitations that Choice items have.

Both items will work well on sun teams, so it just depends on if you want to take bigger risks with the Choice Specs or play it safe with the Charcoal.

Here’s the best Held Items for Typhlosion: