Best Blissey Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One unique mechanic that makes Pokémon Scarlet and Violet different from the rest of the mainline games is the Terastal phenomenon. Every Pokémon is given a Tera Type that may or may not be the same as their natural typing, and players can take on Tera Raids to earn rewards and catch strong Pokémon with specific Tera Types.

These Tera Raids vary in difficulty, ranging from one to seven stars. While lower-ranked Raids can generally be completed without much trouble or preparation, six and seven-star Raids are quite challenging. To succeed in these difficult Raids, you’ll want to have some strong level 100 Pokémon prepared with specific movesets, Abilities, Natures, Held Items, and EVs. Certain parts, such as Tera Types, might depend on the boss you’re challenging.

If you’re looking for a good support Pokémon against a strong special attacker, you might want to consider a very bulky Blissey build.

Best Blissey builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

As a general ground rule, Blissey isn’t a Pokémon you ever want to send in against a physical attacker because its Defense stat is only 10 compared to its 135 Special Defense. However, it’s a very tanky wall against special attackers, so it’ll be able to eat up a lot of hits while supporting its allies.

The first build is a general one that can be brought to any Tera Raid to support allies. This build does not have any attacking moves, so make sure the other players bring offensive Pokémon to deal damage.

Instead of attacking moves, Blissey has Light Screen to weaken the foe’s special attacks, Life Dew to heal everyone up, Helping Hand to strengthen allies, and Thunder Wave for paralysis. Thunder Wave won’t work on bosses with Electric or Ground Tera Types though.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Healer 252 HP

252 Sp. Defense

4 Sp. Attack Leftovers Light Screen

Life Dew

Helping Hand

Thunder Wave Calm (+ Sp. Defense, – Attack) varies

This build is similar to the first one, but it can be customized to fit specific situations. For example, if the raid boss sets up a certain weather condition, Blissey can take that away by changing the weather with Sunny Day, Rain Dance, Sandstorm, or Snowscape. If you’re running a weather move, let Blissey hold the matching rock (Heat Rock, Damp Rock, Smooth Rock, or Icy Rock) to extend the duration of the weather effects.

Skill Swap can be useful by taking an annoying Ability away from the boss. If the raid boss’ Ability is irrelevant, consider running Helping Hand or an offensive attack instead of Skill Swap. Meanwhile, Life Dew and Light Screen are always great moves to keep allies alive.