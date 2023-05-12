Best Appletun Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the best Pokémon to bring are the ones that can set up, take hits, deal a lot of damage, and recover health. Appletun, the Grass/Dragon pie Pokémon, happens to check all of those boxes.
In fact, Appletun has already found success in a couple of seven-star Tera Raids. It proved to be a solid counter against Unrivaled Pikachu and absolutely crushed Unrivaled Chesnaught. Given its strong track record, the apple pie Pokémon will likely come in handy for other Tera Raids down the road.
If you’re planning on using Appletun for your next Tera Raid, consider using one of these builds.
Best Appletun builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids
The core of each Appletun build is its signature move, Apple Acid. This powerful move not only does good damage but also lowers the target’s Special Defense, making it perfect for dealing with bulky raid bosses. And since Apple Acid is a Grass-type move, Grass will usually be the best Tera Type for this ‘mon.
Appletun build for solo raids
For solo raids, Appletun’s build should be balanced between offense and defense. Its main attacking move will be Apple Acid until the raid boss’ Special Defense is -6. From there, you can switch to Energy Ball to deal more damage.
On the defensive side, Appletun can run Iron Defense against physical attackers or Amnesia against special attackers. Recover is there to heal HP as needed.
The Shell Bell will help Appletun recover even more HP when it attacks, but it can be replaced with the Expert Belt to increase the damage output of super-effective moves.
|Ability
|EVs
|Held Items
|Moves
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Thick Fat
|252 HP
252 Sp. Atk
4 Defense
|Shell Bell
|Apple Acid
Energy Ball
Recover
Iron Defense
|Modest (+ Sp. Atk, – Attack)
|Grass
Supportive Appletun build against special attackers
If you’d rather play a support role in a group raid, Appletun has great a great move pool for that too. Against special attackers, you can run Light Screen to boost your team’s Special Defense, Helping Hand to boost their damage output, and Grassy Terrain to keep them healthy. Once again, Apple Acid is there to drop the target’s Special Defense.
|Ability
|EVs
|Held Items
|Moves
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Thick Fat
|252 HP
252 Sp. Def
4 Sp. Atk
|Leftovers
|Apple Acid
Light Screen
Helping Hand
Grassy Terrain
|Calm (+ Sp. Def, – Attack)
|Grass
Supportive Appletun build against physical attackers
This build functions in the same way as the one above, except it’s specifically for physical attackers. For example, you would run Reflect instead of Light Screen to boost your team’s Defense.
|Ability
|EVs
|Held Items
|Moves
|Nature
|Tera Type
|Thick Fat
|252 HP
252 Def
4 Sp. Atk
|Leftovers
|Apple Acid
Reflect
Helping Hand
Grassy Terrain
|Bold (+ Def, – Attack)
|Grass