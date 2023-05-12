Best Appletun Tera Raid builds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the best Pokémon to bring are the ones that can set up, take hits, deal a lot of damage, and recover health. Appletun, the Grass/Dragon pie Pokémon, happens to check all of those boxes.

In fact, Appletun has already found success in a couple of seven-star Tera Raids. It proved to be a solid counter against Unrivaled Pikachu and absolutely crushed Unrivaled Chesnaught. Given its strong track record, the apple pie Pokémon will likely come in handy for other Tera Raids down the road.

If you’re planning on using Appletun for your next Tera Raid, consider using one of these builds.

Best Appletun builds for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

The core of each Appletun build is its signature move, Apple Acid. This powerful move not only does good damage but also lowers the target’s Special Defense, making it perfect for dealing with bulky raid bosses. And since Apple Acid is a Grass-type move, Grass will usually be the best Tera Type for this ‘mon.

Appletun build for solo raids

For solo raids, Appletun’s build should be balanced between offense and defense. Its main attacking move will be Apple Acid until the raid boss’ Special Defense is -6. From there, you can switch to Energy Ball to deal more damage.

On the defensive side, Appletun can run Iron Defense against physical attackers or Amnesia against special attackers. Recover is there to heal HP as needed.

The Shell Bell will help Appletun recover even more HP when it attacks, but it can be replaced with the Expert Belt to increase the damage output of super-effective moves.

Ability EVs Held Items Moves Nature Tera Type Thick Fat 252 HP

252 Sp. Atk

4 Defense Shell Bell Apple Acid

Energy Ball

Recover

Iron Defense Modest (+ Sp. Atk, – Attack) Grass

Supportive Appletun build against special attackers

If you’d rather play a support role in a group raid, Appletun has great a great move pool for that too. Against special attackers, you can run Light Screen to boost your team’s Special Defense, Helping Hand to boost their damage output, and Grassy Terrain to keep them healthy. Once again, Apple Acid is there to drop the target’s Special Defense.

Ability EVs Held Items Moves Nature Tera Type Thick Fat 252 HP

252 Sp. Def

4 Sp. Atk Leftovers Apple Acid

Light Screen

Helping Hand

Grassy Terrain Calm (+ Sp. Def, – Attack) Grass

Supportive Appletun build against physical attackers

This build functions in the same way as the one above, except it’s specifically for physical attackers. For example, you would run Reflect instead of Light Screen to boost your team’s Defense.

Ability EVs Held Items Moves Nature Tera Type Thick Fat 252 HP

252 Def

4 Sp. Atk Leftovers Apple Acid

Reflect

Helping Hand

Grassy Terrain Bold (+ Def, – Attack) Grass

