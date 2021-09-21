Amazon UK Pokémon Legends: Arceus preorder bundle revealed including SteelBook and Pokéball Cartridge

The pre-order bonuses keep on coming for the highly anticipated new generation of Pokémon game Legends: Arceus. And today, Amazon UK announced their limited edition bundle which can be pre-ordered today.

If you pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus through Amazon UK you can score yourself a free SteelBook case and a Pokéball Cartridge model themed after the new style of ball in the game.

Image via Amazon

Those who pre-order this bundle will receive it on launch on the game, Jan. 28, 2022. Last week, Nintendo UK announced their pre-order bundle which boasts the same SteelBook but an Arceus figure instead of this Pokéball cartridge.

While these are two options within the UK, there are plenty of other unique bundles around the globe including Japan’s limited edition TCG bundle with a branded Arceus card included and the Nintendo eShop’s pre-order bonus of 30 Heavy Balls.

Along with these new gifts, Legends: Arceus is set to usher in a new generation of Pokémon games in the Hisui region. You’ll find both new and familiar Pokémon in this ancient version of the more commonly known Sinnoh region.

With so many different options up for grabs, don’t miss out on these goodies and make sure you get a pre-order in for the game prior to its launch early in 2022.