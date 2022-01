All Unown Research Notes hints explained

The Unown remain hidden. Use the hints to find them.

When traveling through the Hisui region in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will be tasked with following hints and locating each of the 28 variations of Unown as part of an overarching event separate from the main story and smaller sidequests.

This is no easy task, as it will require you to translate the hints using the Unown Alphabet while simultaneously searching far and wide for the hidden Symbol Pokémon.

In order to complete Legends: Arceus, you will need to find and add each letter-styled Pokemon to your collection. The Unown Research Notes, which are given to you after the story mission involving Ursaluna, will guide you to the areas where each Unown is hidden, allowing you to truly catch them all.

And to make your job just a bit easier, here are the translated versions of each hint contained in the Unown Research Notes:

Unown A

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“WITHIN THE SETTLEMENT WHERE TIME RULES”

Unown B

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“TURN YOUR EYES UP AT THE VOLCANIC ISLAND”

Unown C

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“LOOK TO THE RUINED PILLARS OF CELESTICA”

Unown D

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“AMONG STUMPS AND CAMPFIRE ASHES IN FIELDS OF GOLD”

Unown E

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A LONE TREE IN A POND IN THE GROVE”

Unown F

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A STONY OUTCROP OVER POOLS OF MUD ON A MIGHTY MOUNTAIN”

Unown G

“ATOP A WATERFALL OF OBSIDIAN”

Unown H

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A VILLAGE GATEWAY”

Unown I

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“THE LAKE ISLAND WHERE EMOTION RESIDES”

Unown J

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A NOOK WITHIN A QUARRY”

Unown K

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“WHERE STONES PILE HIGH AMID FOGBOUND RUINS”

Unown L

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“AN IMPASSE IN A CAVE ADORNED BY TWIN FALLS”

Unown M

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A TREE FELLED ON SLUDGE”

Unown N

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“TWO HORNS RISING FROM THE SEA”

Unown O

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“THREE PILLARS IN A WORLD OF ICE”

Unown P

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“AMONG FLOWERS AT THE SPRING WHERE FAIRIES DWELL”

Unown Q

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“TWIN TREES AT THE SPRING BY THE SEA”

Unown R

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“BY THE GRAVE UPON THE CAPE”

Unown S

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“WHERE STICK AND LOG DAM THE RIVER”

Unown T

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“GAZE DOWN FROM ATOP THE GREATEST GLACIAL LEGACY”

Unown U

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“THE UNUSUAL STONE STARING OUT ACROSS THE SNOWFIELDS”

Unown V

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A WITHERED TREE IN THE SPRAWLING RES SWAMP”

Unown W

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“THE LEFT EYE ATOP THE VILLAGE”

Unown X

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“SCALE THE GRANDTREE”

Unown Y

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“SCALE THE FROZEN FALLS”

Unown Z

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A TIMEWORN SHIP ON A SANDY SHORE”

Unown !

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“A DEAD TREE BY A HOT SPRING”

Unown ?

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

“WHERE THINGS HANG TO DRY AT LIVING QUARTERS”