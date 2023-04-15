Content, cheer, and potentially covering up changes that have upset players. That is the name of the game for Pokémon Go’s Togetic Community Day event, which adds new content along with Special Research to complete surrounding the Happiness Pokémon.
Togetic is the main focus of this event, which will run from the usual 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time on April 15, with the bonus raids taking over from 5:00pm to 10:00pm with additional rewards and continued boosted Shiny odds.
While the middle evolution gets most of the spotlight, Togepi can also be hatched from 2km Eggs collected during the event to pair with hatch distance being cut to 25 percent for any Egg placed in an Incubator. And, if you evolve a Togetic into Togekiss during the event, you will gain access to the special Charge Attack Aura Sphere.
Related: All A Mystic Hero Special and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Just like every modern Community Day event, Niantic is also offering a $1 ticketed Special Research story that will give players more rewards for completing it. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Spreading Cheer Togetic Community Day story.
All Spreading Cheer Togetic Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Togetic Community Day Special Research
Spreading Cheer page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Togetic
- Togetic encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Togepi Candy
Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, Togetic encounter, and one Incense
Spreading Cheer page two
- Catch 15 Togetic
- 30 Togepi Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Togetic encounter
- Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 1,500 XP, Togetic encounter, and one Lure Module
Spreading Cheer page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Togepi Candy
- Evolve one Togetic
- One Lucky Egg
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Reward: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Spreading Cheer page four
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward!
- Two Golden Razz Berries
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 XP
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Togekiss encounter, and three Rare Candies
Togetic Community Day Timed Research
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Catch five Togetic
- One Sinnoh Stone
- Make five Nice Throws
- One Sinnoh Stone
Total Reward: Two Sinnoh Stones
Togetic Community Day Field Research
- Catch three Togetic
- Togetic encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berries
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust