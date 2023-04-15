Cheer is one way to look at it.

Content, cheer, and potentially covering up changes that have upset players. That is the name of the game for Pokémon Go’s Togetic Community Day event, which adds new content along with Special Research to complete surrounding the Happiness Pokémon.

Togetic is the main focus of this event, which will run from the usual 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time on April 15, with the bonus raids taking over from 5:00pm to 10:00pm with additional rewards and continued boosted Shiny odds.

While the middle evolution gets most of the spotlight, Togepi can also be hatched from 2km Eggs collected during the event to pair with hatch distance being cut to 25 percent for any Egg placed in an Incubator. And, if you evolve a Togetic into Togekiss during the event, you will gain access to the special Charge Attack Aura Sphere.

Just like every modern Community Day event, Niantic is also offering a $1 ticketed Special Research story that will give players more rewards for completing it. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Spreading Cheer Togetic Community Day story.

All Spreading Cheer Togetic Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Spreading Cheer page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Togetic Togetic encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Togepi Candy



Total Reward: 2,000 Stardust, Togetic encounter, and one Incense

Spreading Cheer page two

Catch 15 Togetic 30 Togepi Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Togetic encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 1,500 XP, Togetic encounter, and one Lure Module

Spreading Cheer page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Togepi Candy

Evolve one Togetic One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Reward: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Spreading Cheer page four

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! Two Golden Razz Berries

Claim Reward! 2,500 XP



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, Togekiss encounter, and three Rare Candies

Togetic Community Day Timed Research

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon One Sinnoh Stone

Catch five Togetic One Sinnoh Stone

Make five Nice Throws One Sinnoh Stone



Total Reward: Two Sinnoh Stones

Togetic Community Day Field Research