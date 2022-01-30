All Special Research tasks for Voltorb from the Hisui Region in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has introduced a new Special Research task line, called “Voltorb from the Hisui Region?!” The new Special Research tasks players with learning about the new form of Voltorb.

The Special Research follows the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and goes along with the release of Hisuian Voltorb into Pokémon Go. All players will have access to the new Special Research after the Power Plant event on Jan. 30.

The task line isn’t long. There are only two tasks for the challenge, and they are fairly easy to finish. Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Voltorb from the Hisui Region Special Research.

First task:

Catch 10 Pokémon Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon. Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.

Give your buddy 3 treats. Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.



Rewards: Three Razz berries, three Pinap berries, and a Hisuian Voltorb encounter.

Second task:

Catch 20 Pokémon. Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.

Use 20 berries to help catch Pokémon. Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.

Make 10 curve ball throws. Reward: Kantoan Voltorb encounter.



Rewards: Three Razz berries, 3 Pinap berries, Hisuian Voltorb encounter.

In addition to getting two Hisuian Voltorb encounters in the Special Research task rewards, players can also get a Hisuian Voltorb by finding it in the wild. The new form of the Pokémon can’t be found Shiny, but Kantoan Voltorb is also spawning more often, and that form can be Shiny.