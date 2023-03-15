All Shadow Pokémon available in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, not all Pokémon are pure. Some are shrouded in a shadow of purple and have glowing dark red eyes. There might be some reasons why players would want to keep them that way, but others might want to Purify them and make them look normal.
Shadow Pokémon are captured after a battle with a Pokémon Go Grunt or Leader. Players will likely run into them mostly at PokéStops that are taken over by Grunts. When the foe is defeated, players will have a chance to catch the cursed Pokémon. They can then choose to Purify it or keep it Shadow. Both options give some bonuses, such as Shadow Pokémon’s 20 percent damage increase, and the Purified Pokémon’s IV stat increases.
Not all Pokémon that are available in the game can show up in Shadow form. Here is the list of all Pokémon that can appear as a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, separated by generation.