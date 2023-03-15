All Shadow Pokémon available in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, not all Pokémon are pure. Some are shrouded in a shadow of purple and have glowing dark red eyes. There might be some reasons why players would want to keep them that way, but others might want to Purify them and make them look normal.

Shadow Pokémon are captured after a battle with a Pokémon Go Grunt or Leader. Players will likely run into them mostly at PokéStops that are taken over by Grunts. When the foe is defeated, players will have a chance to catch the cursed Pokémon. They can then choose to Purify it or keep it Shadow. Both options give some bonuses, such as Shadow Pokémon’s 20 percent damage increase, and the Purified Pokémon’s IV stat increases.

Not all Pokémon that are available in the game can show up in Shadow form. Here is the list of all Pokémon that can appear as a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, separated by generation.

Generation I

Bulbasaur Ivysaur Venusaur Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Squirtle Wartortle Blastoise Weedle Kakuna Beedrill Rattata Raticate Ekans Arbok Sandshrew Sandslash Nidoran Female Nidorina Nidoqueen Nidoran Male Nidorino Nidoking Vulpix Ninetails Zubat Golbat Oddish Gloom Vileplume Venonat Venomoth Diglett Dugtrio Meowth Persian Psyduck Golduck Growlithe Arcanine Poliwag Poliwhirl Poliwrath Abra Kadabra Alakazam Machop Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebel Geodude Graveler Golem Slowpoke Slowbro Magnemite Grimer Muk Shellder Cloyster Drowzee Hypno Voltorb Electrode Exeggcute Exeggutor Cubone Marowak Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Koffing Weezing Tangela Horsea Seadra Scyther Electabuzz Magmar Pinsir Magikarp Gyrados Lapras Porygon Omanyte Omastar Aerodactyl Snorlax Articuno Zapdos Moltres Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Mewtwo

Generation II

Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Cyndaquil Quilava Typhlosion Totodile Croconaw Feraligatr Crobat Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Bellossom Sudowoodo Politoed Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Aipom Wooper Quagsire Murkrow Slowking Misdreavus Wobbuffet Girafarig Pineco Forretress Gligar Snubbull Granbull Scizor Shuckle Sneasel Teddiursa Ursaring Swinub Piloswine Delibird Skarmory Houndour Houndoom Kingdra Porygon2 Stantler Raikou Entei Suicune

Generation III

Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Lugia Ho-Oh Mudkip Marshtomp Swampert Poochyena Mightyena Seedot Nuzleaf Shiftry Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Whismur Loudred Exploud Makuhita Hariyama Nosepass Sableye Mawile Aron Lairon Aggron Electrike Manectric Carvanha Sharpedo Numel Camerupt Spoink Grumpig Trapinch Vibrava Flygon Cacnea Cactrune Lileep Cradily Anorith Armaldo Shuppet Banette Duskull Dusclops Absol Spheal Sealeo Walrein Bagon Shelgon Salamence Beldum Metang Metagross Registeel Latias Latios

Generation IV

Turtwig Grotle Torterra Starly Staravia Staraptor Bidoff Bibarel Shinx Luxio Luxray Ambipom Mismagius Honchkrow Stunky Skuntank Hippopotas Hippowdon Skorupi Drapion Snover Abomasnow Weavile Magnezone Tangrowth Electivire Magmortar Gliscor Mamoswine Porygon-Z Gallade Probopass Dusknoir

Generation V