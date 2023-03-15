All Shadow Pokémon available in Pokémon Go

There are plenty of Pokémon in need of Purifying.

Image via Niantic

In Pokémon Go, not all Pokémon are pure. Some are shrouded in a shadow of purple and have glowing dark red eyes. There might be some reasons why players would want to keep them that way, but others might want to Purify them and make them look normal.

Shadow Pokémon are captured after a battle with a Pokémon Go Grunt or Leader. Players will likely run into them mostly at PokéStops that are taken over by Grunts. When the foe is defeated, players will have a chance to catch the cursed Pokémon. They can then choose to Purify it or keep it Shadow. Both options give some bonuses, such as Shadow Pokémon’s 20 percent damage increase, and the Purified Pokémon’s IV stat increases.

Not all Pokémon that are available in the game can show up in Shadow form. Here is the list of all Pokémon that can appear as a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, separated by generation.

Generation I

BulbasaurIvysaurVenusaur
CharmanderCharmeleonCharizard
SquirtleWartortleBlastoise
WeedleKakunaBeedrill
RattataRaticateEkans
ArbokSandshrewSandslash
Nidoran FemaleNidorinaNidoqueen
Nidoran MaleNidorinoNidoking
VulpixNinetailsZubat
GolbatOddishGloom
VileplumeVenonatVenomoth
DiglettDugtrioMeowth
PersianPsyduckGolduck
GrowlitheArcaninePoliwag
PoliwhirlPoliwrathAbra
KadabraAlakazamMachop
BellsproutWeepinbellVictreebel
GeodudeGravelerGolem
SlowpokeSlowbroMagnemite
GrimerMukShellder
CloysterDrowzeeHypno
VoltorbElectrodeExeggcute
ExeggutorCuboneMarowak
HitmonleeHitmonchanKoffing
WeezingTangelaHorsea
SeadraScytherElectabuzz
MagmarPinsirMagikarp
GyradosLaprasPorygon
OmanyteOmastarAerodactyl
SnorlaxArticunoZapdos
MoltresDratiniDragonair
DragoniteMewtwo

Generation II

ChikoritaBayleefMeganium
CyndaquilQuilavaTyphlosion
TotodileCroconawFeraligatr
Crobat MareepFlaaffy
AmpharosBellossomSudowoodo
PolitoedHoppipSkiploom
JumpluffAipomWooper
QuagsireMurkrowSlowking
MisdreavusWobbuffetGirafarig
PinecoForretressGligar
SnubbullGranbullScizor
ShuckleSneaselTeddiursa
UrsaringSwinubPiloswine
DelibirdSkarmoryHoundour
HoundoomKingdraPorygon2
StantlerRaikouEntei
Suicune

Generation III

LarvitarPupitarTyranitar
LugiaHo-OhMudkip
MarshtompSwampertPoochyena
MightyenaSeedotNuzleaf
ShiftryRaltsKirlia
GardevoirWhismurLoudred
ExploudMakuhitaHariyama
NosepassSableyeMawile
AronLaironAggron
ElectrikeManectricCarvanha
SharpedoNumelCamerupt
SpoinkGrumpigTrapinch
VibravaFlygonCacnea
CactruneLileepCradily
AnorithArmaldoShuppet
BanetteDuskullDusclops
AbsolSphealSealeo
WalreinBagonShelgon
SalamenceBeldumMetang
MetagrossRegisteelLatias
Latios

Generation IV

TurtwigGrotleTorterra
StarlyStaraviaStaraptor
BidoffBibarelShinx
LuxioLuxrayAmbipom
MismagiusHonchkrowStunky
SkuntankHippopotasHippowdon
SkorupiDrapionSnover
AbomasnowWeavileMagnezone
TangrowthElectivireMagmortar
GliscorMamoswinePorygon-Z
GalladeProbopassDusknoir

Generation V

PatratWatchogPurrloin
LiepardBlitzleZebstrika
DucklettSwannaFoongus
AmoongussJoltikGalvantula