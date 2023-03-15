What are Shadow Pokémon and how to Purify them in Pokémon Go

Not all Pokémon in Pokémon Go are from pure sources. There are some called Shadow Pokémon that are mysteriously shrouded in a purple haze when left behind by a Team Go Rocket Grunt and Leader, and players will need to Purify them if they want to get rid of the aura.

In Pokémon Go, battles with Team Go Rocket Grunts and Leaders will eventually end in a Pokémon that gets left behind. This creature doesn’t look like a normal Pokémon, since it has red glowing eyes and a purple flame around it.

Some Trainers might want to leave it like that for stat reasons, and others might want to Purify it and make the red eyes and purple haze go away.

How to get Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Not all Pokémon can come in a Shadow version. In fact, only a few are available in that form. Players can get one by defeating a Team Go Rocket Grunt at a PokéStop, or by defeating one of the Leaders. After the foe has been defeated, a wild Shadow Pokémon can be caught.

Shadow Pokémon have stat differences that can hurt or help depending on what players need them for. They have lower CP, require more Candy and Stardust to power up, and will come with the move Frustration, a normal-type move that isn’t the best if you want to use it in battle.

On the positive side, Shadow Pokémon have a power boost of 20 percent, although their Defense is slightly reduced. Some Pokémon are worth keeping the boost on, but they will be glass cannons if they are used in battle.

How to Purify a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Purifying a Shadow Pokémon will remove its purple aura and red-glowing eyes. It will have a special indicator on it in the list screen to note that it has been Purified. At the top of the list of actions players can make in the Pokémon’s screen, a Purify option appears. Purifying a Pokémon has different costs based on whether you’ve spent time with that Pokémon as a Buddy or not. Below are the costs associated with Purifying a Pokémon:

One km Buddy Pokémon — 1,000 Stardust and one Candy

Starters & Standard — 3,000 Stardust and three Candy

10 km Buddy Pokémon — 5,000 Stardust and five Candy

Image via Niantic

Pokémon that go through the Purifying process will gain levels up to 25, gain two points in its IV stat, and has a reduced amount of Candy and Stardust needed to power it up. It also learns the move Return.

Once Pokémon are Purified, there’s no way to return them to a Shadow version, so be sure the stats are worth the lost 20 percent power before Purifying a Pokémon.