All Poliwag Community Day exclusive Slippery Swirls Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Do you want an easy-to-train Pokémon powerhouse that can help carry you to victory? Thanks to the Pokémon Go Poliwag Community Day you can get just that, with several hours of boosted encounters giving you plenty of time to train up some powerful tadpoles.

Running from 2 to 5pm local time on July 30, Poliwag will be running the community with boosted spawns and event-exclusive three-star raids to encounter Poliwhirl.

During the event, and up to two hours after, if you evolve your Poliwhirl into Poliwrath it will know the special move Counter—which can help you easily sweep Team Go Rocket and Giovanni. Likewise, if you evolve your Poliwhirl into Politoed using a King’s Rock you can get a Frog Pokémon that knows Ice Beam.

Not only are the usual event bonuses like boosted Incubator hatch speeds and double Candy for catching Pokémon in place, but players will also have access to two sets of research this time around—even if one is the usual paid option.

For $1, you can access the Slippery Swirls Special Research story, which will give you extra Poliwag encounters, some nice items, and guaranteed encounters with both Poliwrath and Politoed. Along with that, a free set of Timed Research is available that will give you easy opportunities to grab some King’s Rock to use for evolution!

And don’t forget the Poliwhirl four-start Bonus Raids that will run from 5 to 10pm local time after the Community Day ends! You can catch even more Poliwag, with increased Shiny odds, around the Gym once you clear the raid.

Counter can be a strong additional option for Poliwrath. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Slippery Swirls Special Research tasks and rewards

Slippery Swirls Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Poliwag Poliwag encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Poliwag Candy



Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Poliwag encounter, and one Incense.

Slippery Swirls Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Poliwag Poliwag encounter

Evolve three Poliwag 30 Poliwag Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Poliwag encounter, and one Incubator.

Slippery Swirls Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Poliwag Poliwag encounter

Evolve one Poliwhirl 50 Poliwag Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Poliwhirl encounter, and one Rocket Radar.

Slippery Swirls Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Poliwrath encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Politoed encounter, and three Rare Candy.

All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Limited Research tasks and rewards

Poliwag Limited Research

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon One King’s Rock

Catch five Poliwag One King’s Rock

Make five Nice Throws One King’s Rock



Total Reward: One King’s Rock.

All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Poliwag Poliwag encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust One King’s Rock



Pokémon Go: All Poliwag Community Day event bonuses

Incubator Hatch Distance decreased by 75 percent

Double Catch Candy

Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon

Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense

Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

Players can make two Special Trades on July 30

While you are participating in the Poliwag Community Day, don’t forget the ongoing Adventure Week content that includes even more research to complete and four different Collection Challenges.

