All Poliwag Community Day exclusive Slippery Swirls Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Do you want an easy-to-train Pokémon powerhouse that can help carry you to victory? Thanks to the Pokémon Go Poliwag Community Day you can get just that, with several hours of boosted encounters giving you plenty of time to train up some powerful tadpoles.
Running from 2 to 5pm local time on July 30, Poliwag will be running the community with boosted spawns and event-exclusive three-star raids to encounter Poliwhirl.
During the event, and up to two hours after, if you evolve your Poliwhirl into Poliwrath it will know the special move Counter—which can help you easily sweep Team Go Rocket and Giovanni. Likewise, if you evolve your Poliwhirl into Politoed using a King’s Rock you can get a Frog Pokémon that knows Ice Beam.
Not only are the usual event bonuses like boosted Incubator hatch speeds and double Candy for catching Pokémon in place, but players will also have access to two sets of research this time around—even if one is the usual paid option.
For $1, you can access the Slippery Swirls Special Research story, which will give you extra Poliwag encounters, some nice items, and guaranteed encounters with both Poliwrath and Politoed. Along with that, a free set of Timed Research is available that will give you easy opportunities to grab some King’s Rock to use for evolution!
And don’t forget the Poliwhirl four-start Bonus Raids that will run from 5 to 10pm local time after the Community Day ends! You can catch even more Poliwag, with increased Shiny odds, around the Gym once you clear the raid.
All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Slippery Swirls Special Research tasks and rewards
Slippery Swirls Special Research page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Poliwag
- Poliwag encounter
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 20 Poliwag Candy
Total Reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Poliwag encounter, and one Incense.
Slippery Swirls Special Research page two
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Poliwag
- Poliwag encounter
- Evolve three Poliwag
- 30 Poliwag Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Poliwag encounter, and one Incubator.
Slippery Swirls Special Research page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Poliwag
- Poliwag encounter
- Evolve one Poliwhirl
- 50 Poliwag Candy
Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Poliwhirl encounter, and one Rocket Radar.
Slippery Swirls Special Research page four
- Claim Reward!
- 15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward!
- Poliwrath encounter
- Claim Reward!
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Politoed encounter, and three Rare Candy.
All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Limited Research tasks and rewards
Poliwag Limited Research
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- One King’s Rock
- Catch five Poliwag
- One King’s Rock
- Make five Nice Throws
- One King’s Rock
Total Reward: One King’s Rock.
All Pokémon Go: Poliwag Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch three Poliwag
- Poliwag encounter
- Five Great Balls
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
- One King’s Rock
Pokémon Go: All Poliwag Community Day event bonuses
- Incubator Hatch Distance decreased by 75 percent
- Double Catch Candy
- Double the chance to earn Candy XL after catching Pokémon
- Three-hour durations for Lure Modules and Incense
- Trades require 50 percent less Stardust
- Players can make two Special Trades on July 30
While you are participating in the Poliwag Community Day, don’t forget the ongoing Adventure Week content that includes even more research to complete and four different Collection Challenges.