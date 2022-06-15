All Pokémon TCG Crossover event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

There are plenty of Pokémon cards to pull in every Pokémon TCG set. But now, those pulls are crossing over with Pokémon Go in a new event.

From June 16 to 30, Niantic is running the Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event, which is promoting the upcoming Pokémon Go TCG special set.

Pokémon appearing during the event will all be making an appearance in the set when it launches outside of Japan on July 1, including Wimpod and Golisopod, which are also making their Pokémon Go debut during the event.

The only Pokémon not included in the TCG set are Solrock and Lunatone. But both will be appearing in the wild globally and not just in hemisphere-limited regions during the event as a special bonus for all players.

And what would a Pokémon Go event be without some new research to complete?

Along with more than six Collection Challenges, players will have a full set of event-exclusive Field Research to complete. This will reward players with encounters that will help them complete those Collection Challenges.

Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for the Pokémon TCG Crossover event.

Pokémon Go TCG Crossover event-exclusive Field Research