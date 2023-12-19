Category:
All 174 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk Hairstyles and Clothes, Listed

The variety of new clothes and styles in The Indigo Disk is huge.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Dec 19, 2023 01:13 pm
Split screen image showing three styles from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you get 174 fresh customization choices for your character. Head over to the shops in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa to explore new hairstyles, backpacks, headwear, and other fashionable items to change up your character’s look.

These new items are automatically unlocked when you enter shops with the Indigo Style Card. It’s one of the first items you get as a reward once you enter the Blueberry Academy building during the main questline of The Indigo Disk.

Here’s every new customization option for you character in The Indigo Disk. Swipe through the images below to see the next new style or item in the gallery, or you can click the arrow button on the side to navigate.

Hairstyles

Every hair salon across Paldea offers the same six haircuts.

View post on imgur.com

Backpacks

Bagin’s in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Backpacks @ Bagin’s Mesagoza

Bagin’s in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Backpacks @ Bagin’s Levincia

Bagin’s in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Backpacks @ Bagin’s Cascarrafa

Headwear (hats, caps, beanies, helmets)

Capbourg in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Capbourg Mesagoza

Rough & Tough in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Rough & Tough Mesagoza

Capbourg in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Capbourg Levincia

Veracidad in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Veracidad Levincia

Capbourg in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Capbourg Cascarrafa

Veracidad in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Veracidad Cascarrafa

Rough & Tough in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Headwear @ Rough & Tough Cascarrafa

Eyewear (glasses)

Spec Shack in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Eyewear @ Spec Shack Mesagoza

Spec Shack in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Eyewear @ Spec Shack Levincia

Spec Shack in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Eyewear @ Spec Shack Cascarrafa

Legwear (socks)

Sock Quarter in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Legwear @ Sock Quarter Mesagoza

Sock Quarter in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Legwear @ Sock Quarter Levincia

Veracidad in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Legwear @ Veracidad Cascarrafa

Sock Quarter in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Legwear @ Sock Quarter Cascarrafa

Footwear (shoes)

Zapaldea Footwear in Mesagoza

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Footwear @ Zapaldea Footwear Mesagoza

Zapaldea Footwear in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Footwear @ Zapaldea Footwear Levincia

Zapaldea Footwear in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Footwear @ Zapaldea Footwear Cascarrafa

Gloves

Seguro Style in Levincia

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Gloves @ Seguro Style Levincia

Seguro Style in Cascarrafa

Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk – Gloves @ Seguro Style Cascarrafa

