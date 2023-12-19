All 174 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk Hairstyles and Clothes, Listed

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, you get 174 fresh customization choices for your character. Head over to the shops in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa to explore new hairstyles, backpacks, headwear, and other fashionable items to change up your character’s look.

These new items are automatically unlocked when you enter shops with the Indigo Style Card. It’s one of the first items you get as a reward once you enter the Blueberry Academy building during the main questline of The Indigo Disk.

Here’s every new customization option for you character in The Indigo Disk. Swipe through the images below to see the next new style or item in the gallery, or you can click the arrow button on the side to navigate.

Hairstyles

Every hair salon across Paldea offers the same six haircuts.

Backpacks

Bagin’s in Mesagoza

Bagin’s in Levincia

Bagin’s in Cascarrafa

Headwear (hats, caps, beanies, helmets)

Capbourg in Mesagoza

Rough & Tough in Mesagoza

Capbourg in Levincia

Veracidad in Levincia

Capbourg in Cascarrafa

Veracidad in Cascarrafa

Rough & Tough in Cascarrafa

Eyewear (glasses)

Spec Shack in Mesagoza

Spec Shack in Levincia

Spec Shack in Cascarrafa

Legwear (socks)

Sock Quarter in Mesagoza

Sock Quarter in Levincia

Veracidad in Cascarrafa

Sock Quarter in Cascarrafa

Gloves

Seguro Style in Levincia

Seguro Style in Cascarrafa